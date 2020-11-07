Second chance for Newman

Josh Newman is projected to claim victory in his race for re-election for the 29th District Senate against incumbent Sen. Ling Ling Chang.

As of Thursday, Newman had received 51.4% of the votes to Chang’s 48.6% according to the Secretary of State’s website. Tuesday’s election marked the third time that both candidates faced off against each other within the last four years.

The district includes parts of Orange County, San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County and according to state data, around 39% of voters in the district are registered as Democrat, 31% are registered Republican and about 25% are registered without a party preference.

In 2016 Newman defeated Chang for the 29th District by less than 2,500 votes. Newman was later recalled in 2018 after he voted for SB 1, a bill that increased California’s gas tax in April 2017.

A graduate of Yale and former Army Officer, Newman said he will “honor veterans by expanding the services and support they receive,” according to his campaign website.

Similar to his campaign focus in 2016, Newman’s focus for his term includes expanding veterans’ services, create jobs aimed at small businesses succeeding, combat the climate crisis and reducing the homeless crisis by tackling the root cause of the crisis.

Newman posted to Twitter on Wednesday, “A huge thank you to everyone who has helped get us to this very promising place. I could not be more grateful!”