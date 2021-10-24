Shooting near Fullerton College campus leads to arrest

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle tampering and petty theft from a vehicle after the Fullerton Police Department responded to a phone call of shots fired early on Friday morning.

No injuries occurred from the single gunshot which struck a vehicle’s windshield located near the 100 block of N. Lemon St. at E. Amerige Ave. Police located and arrested the man nearby and a handgun was recovered.

“…he was arrested by Fullerton PD and then taken to Fullerton PD Jail and booked there,” said Brandon Clyde, the public information officer at the FPD. It was reported the man was behaving erratically.

The man is an Anaheim resident and he will next be transported to Orange County Jail. No further information was provided by FPD.