Show Review: Blood of Zeus is a Flawed but Entertaining Experience

“Blood of Zeus” is the new Netflix original anime series and is created by the animation studio that created the hit series “Castlevania.”

“Blood of Zeus” follows the story of a man name Heron who discovers he is the son of Zeus. Now he must help the gods fight a demon army to save Olympus.

The show is by no means perfect. Although it has obvious flaws, it is still an entertaining watch for fans of Greek mythology or anime.

A strong point of the show is the dynamic between Zeus and Hera. It serves to keep viewers on the edge of your seat to see what Hera will do or say next. It is not often that Hera plays an integral role in any Greek related shows even though she is a powerful goddess, so it is refreshing to see her as the main cast.

It is also good to see other gods interact with each other throughout the show and get more recognition. Even the minor gods like Hermes get some screen time interacting with Zeus and Heron and on the plot.

One of the weakest aspects of the show is that the main character, Heron, is not interesting. He does refuse to acknowledge Zeus as his father, but that is as far as his character arc goes. Heron goes along with what the gods are doing. It is unfortunate since he is supposed to be the son of Zeus, and yet there is not anything interesting about him.

Other characters are also are not as interesting as they should be or were shown too late and did not have much characterization. There are mentions of their possible backstories, but that is far as it goes. So it is hard to take the relationships between Heron and the others seriously as they are not that developed by the end.

There are too many expositions, some of which are not necessary to explain. There are also too many flashbacks. Most were meaningless and did not bring much to scenes.

The show is eight episodes long, and episodes run for 27 minutes. So there is not a lot of time to put the story together. If it had more episodes, then it probably would have been better.

There are also some minor plot holes. Most plotholes are spoilers and are not well explained and are worth exposition. It gets confusing if for viewers that have some knowledge of the Greek gods and is consistent with what can and cannot happen to them.

The animation is good but not great. The character design is awesome, but when it comes to fighting scenes, it gets confusing as to what is happening. Not all of them are bad, but most are mundane.

For viewers that are fans of Greek mythology and anime then this is the perfect show for you. “Blood of Zeus” is not the best show on Netflix show but it is enough to keep you busy and entertained.

The Parlapanides brothers have already created a 20-page outline of season two. The brothers are hoping for the show to go on for five seasons. But it all depends on how many viewers stream the first season.

There’s already a demand for getting a second season which is understandable given how the season finale ended and questions are raised. So, there’s a likely chance the second season will get renewed.