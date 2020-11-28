Six captivating views to check out in Fullerton

With coronavirus cases increasing in Orange County and fewer opportunities to socialize, it is important to leave the house every once in a while to enjoy the great outdoors. Whether it be to take a break from schoolwork or to get some steps in, going outside and getting some sunshine is a wholesome way to unwind and change up a daily pandemic routine.

Here is a list of six outdoor locations in Fullerton that have amazing views of skylines, surrounding cities and landmarks.

1. Mountain View Park

The first location is Mountain View Park. This is a smaller park, taking up only two acres of land and with on-site parking, there are not many facilities available. Mountain View Park is a great location for a quick and easy view of the area. From the center viewing point, it is possible to see the Downtown Los Angeles skyline, Mt. Baldy Peak of the San Gabriel Mountain and Santiago Peak of the Santa Ana Mountains.

There are eight picnic tables, several benches and a good amount of open lawn which is suitable for laying out a blanket and relaxing or having a meal outdoors. However, it is located on the corner of State College and Bastanchury, two streets that often get heavy traffic so there is no guarantee of total peace and quiet. The park gets good attraction and visitors were respectful of social distancing and mask-wearing.

Mountain View Park is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2. Vista Park

The next location is Vista Park, located next to the Summit House restaurant and just across the street from the first viewpoint.

There is an upper and a lower parking lot, as well as parking spots along the entrance up to the restaurant. The parking spots near the upper parking lot provide a skyline view for people to park and enjoy from their car.

The park itself has a gazebo with outdoor seating.

3. Ladera Vista Drive

The third location is located along Ladera Vista Drive and does not have a specific address. Ladera Vista Drive consists of very narrow and windy two-way roads coming from the east or west; there is a place to pull over and park for the viewpoint. It is located in a quiet neighborhood with big houses along one side of the street and great views on the other.

The street looks out over East Coyote Hills, and it is possible to see as far as Anaheim, Orange and Santa Ana.

Either stay parked in a car and look out into the cities, or hang out just outside of the car for a better view, but be respectful of the residents living on the same street.

4. Panorama Trail

Just a few steps from the Ladera Vista Drive viewpoint is an entrance to the Panorama Trail. With about 0.2 miles from the Ladera Vista Drive viewpoint, it should only take around five minutes of walking to this next location.

There are two designated look-out points along the trail; the first one is the highest point in all of Fullerton with an elevation of 533 feet. Walk another minute down the trail for the second lookout point with an elevation of 526 feet. Both lookout points have small railings for safety measures and the second one has a bench for a quick break during the hike.

The Panorama Trail is named after its astonishing panoramic views. It looks out to the Panorama Nature Preserve and it is possible to see most of Orange County and Los Angeles on a clear day.

This hiking trail and lookout points are well-known but do not get heavy traffic.

The trail and the parking lot are open every day from 7 a.m. until sunset.

Alternatively, there is access to the trail and the viewpoints from the parking lot of the Summit House restaurant.

5. Hillcrest Park

The next location is the biggest park in Fullerton and located in the center of the city, Hillcrest Park. This park has around 37.8 acres of land with different sections that have many amenities available.

This specific viewpoint is located in the upper parking lot and picnic area of the park. The area has barbeque grills, restrooms, picnic tables and an open lawn. There are also large trees that provide shade for those picnicking. This section of the park has an amazing west-facing view of Fullerton which is perfect for a relaxing sunset.

Hillcrest Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

6. Third floor of the Natural

Sciences Building of Fullerton College

Take the stairs or the elevator to the last location, Fullerton College’s Natural Sciences Building, Building 400. The Natural Sciences Building is 10 years old and is currently the only three-story building of Fullerton College; the upcoming Humanities Building will soon be the next. It has a combination of outdoor and indoor hallways, so the upper levels provide views of the campus and the city. There are also many tables and chairs available on each level.

This specific viewpoint is located on the third floor of the building on the southwestern corner. It overlooks the quad area and has a west-facing view which is perfect for catching the sunset after a class in the afternoon or before a night class.

Fullerton College’s campus is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make sure to stay safe and follow safety and health recommendations from health officials when visiting any location.