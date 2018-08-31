Skip the headache, take the shuttle

Students are taking the advantage of the newly formed overflow parking and shuttle service to its success.

“The only con to the shuttle service is that it’s not going on for long enough,” Nathan Rodriguez said as he waited patiently for the next shuttle to arrive.

Fullerton College took initiative this semester to provide students with a new parking lot and shuttle service located next to the Walgreens Pharmacy on Raymond Ave. and Chapman Ave. The newly repaved lot adds an extra 140 spaces that students can use.

“It’s convenient and way easier than parking in the structure… I have no problems with it,” Rodriguez added.

Overflow parking and shuttle started from the first week of the semester and will be going on for the first six weeks of the fall and spring semesters.

It’s a 20 person shuttle that runs Monday through Thursday and starting at 7 a.m. The last shuttle leaving the overflow lot to school leaves at 5:30 p.m. and the last shuttle returning back to the overflow parking lot to arrive at about 5:45 p.m. On campus, the shuttle stop will be behind the Bookstore south of the 2000 building.

So far, the shuttle and new parking lot has satisfied and relieved students from avoiding a typically crowded parking structure.

“[The shuttle service] would be better for the whole semester,” Alexis Garcia said.

The shuttle service was an answer as Fullerton College is preparing for upcoming construction projects, which include a new parking structure. As a consequence of construction, this will take away parking spots until construction completes. Aside from future projects, the overflow parking and shuttle service helps to alleviate FC’s notorious parking problem.

Melissa Serrato, from the Office of Campus Communications, noted that this shuttle service will continue every fall and spring semester through 2025. If there’s an ongoing need for the service, the administration may look into extending it longer than six weeks.

