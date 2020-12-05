Small Business Spotlight: The trendy and charitable Kayla’s Cake in Fullerton staffed by local moms

Kayla’s Cake is a trendy and charitable bakery that has just opened a location in Fullerton run by a staff of women, many of them being mothers.

The shop specializes in creating beautiful assortments of French macarons, cake in a jar and custom cakes. This is the third location for the company, with the others being in Downtown Disney and the Brea Mall.

Kayla’s Cake was founded by Kayla Lee and Eunjoo Kang, a pair of sisters with extensive knowledge in baking and a dream to share their creations. Both have been described to be energetic and hardworking by an employee at their Fullerton location.

Both founders are mothers and value their family life greatly, as well as the lives of other mothers and their families. They strive to find a perfect balance between their personal career engagements and their life at home. This is why the company has hired a selection of mothers to help the business thrive.

“We’ve grown from three to thirteen moms in our kitchen, and we scheduled our kitchen hours so each of us can drop off and pick up our kids from school,” reads their website.

As mothers, Lee and Kang are also dedicated to not only enhancing the lives of their own children, but also the lives of local children in need. Kayla’s Cake has previously partnered with Downtown Disney and the Children’s Hospital of Orange County by donating some of their sweet treats to special guests at the Taste of Downtown Disney event and the CHOC Children’s Gala. Both of these events help raise funds for children in need of health care, health research and education.

The bakery’s very own Kayla Lee shared the story about her roots in baking and how Kayla’s Cake came to be.

“I worked at a hotel in Los Angeles, but I began to make custom-ordered cakes on my own. The business grew so we rented local kitchens and created Kayla’s Cake from there,” said Lee, the namesake of Kayla’s Cake.

The female-owned and run company now serves coffee beverages exclusively at the storefront location in Fullerton.

“We’ve hired experienced baristas that know what they are doing with our new machinery,” continued Lee.

COVID-19 has obviously proven to be a trying time for everyone. Small businesses were amongst those who were heavily impacted.

“The most challenging part of the pandemic was that we were unable to provide for our talented team. We have experienced bakers, and have hired many college students from local colleges like Cal State Fullerton and Fullerton College. Everyone needed their jobs and having to put them on hold was so hard,” stated Lee.

Lee also mentioned that the remodeling of the Fullerton location started just a week before stay-at-home orders were put into place.

Kayla’s Cake has been offering online mail orders for boxes of macarons since 2019, and it has become particularly useful in 2020, in the era of the coronavirus.

Regardless of these hardships, amongst others, the company opened its Fullerton shop on October 24. It welcomed its very first Fullerton customers with a special promotion: buy a coffee, get a macaron free.

With the holiday season already upon us, the gift of sweet pastries is something everyone can enjoy. With its seasonal macaron flavors such as peppermint, gingerbread and snowman, Kayla’s Cake is definitely in the holiday spirit.

“Our macarons are made with premium ingredients, so when someone receives them as a gift, they know that the gifter cares,” said Lee.

Lee’s official recommendation for all first-time Kayla’s Cake Fullerton visitors is any of its all-new coffee drinks. These include espresso, cortado, americano, cappuccino, latte and bonbon style beverages. Visitors have the option to order these hot or iced, sweetened or unsweetened and substitute milk with an alternative (almond milk or oat milk).

Kayla’s Cake is currently working on bringing a student discount, which may be valid at any of its locations. Until then, all locals can visit the bakery at its new storefront at 1311 S Gilbert Street in Fullerton, CA. For more information, follow the Kayla’s Cake Instagram or visit its website.