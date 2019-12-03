Song Review: Billie Eilish gets personal in new song, ‘Everything I Wanted’

Billie Eilish, born and raised in Los Angeles, energized her way into the music scene in 2015 with her brother Finneas O’ Connell’s song “Ocean Eyes.” As a musician and performer, she is dedicated, raw, and passionate about what she gives to her fans. Eilish made 2019 her year.

The singer shifted into full gear when she released her song “Bury A Friend,” which also served as her third single off of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Her album was released in March and went straight to the number one spot.

Everything I Wanted:

In addition to “Everything I Wanted,” making its debut in early November, the vibe of the songs is slow, emotional, reflective, and deep. The track is also personal to both Eilish and her brother because of the tight bond they have together.

In the lyrics, she’s singing about having a dream of having everything that she had ever wanted before becoming a public image. Then she admits that her dream might have turned into a nightmare. At one point, she killed herself in a dream, and nobody cared, including her fans.

Eilish also sings about how fame comes with its highs and lows, opening up about how her fans’ opinions impact her. Eilish’s brother makes it known that he’s her number one supporter and will always be there for her, even when she doesn’t see what other people see.

In a recent short film provided by Beats by Dr. Dre, the singer revealed that her brother came up with the lyric, “As long as I’m here, no one can hurt you.”

“We decided to make the song about our relationship and how we help each other and deal with things together. It just completely paved the way for the rest of the song,” said Eilish.

The track is raw and reflective, but it also shows vulnerability as well. Eilish’s vocals on the track are soft but captivating.

The singer’s tracks past to present are known for being dark, deep, funky, and true to herself as a songwriter and performer.

“I had a dream/ I got everything I wanted/ But when I wake up, I see you with me/ And you say, As long as I’m here/ No one can hurt you/ Don’t wanna lie here/ But you can learn to/ If I could change the way that you see yourself/ You wouldn’t wonder why you’re here/ They don’t deserve you…”

As a result, 2019 seems to be Eilish’s year. She currently just won two American Music Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year, and just got six Grammy nominations. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be on January 26 of 2020.

Her newly released song is also in the top 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

There is no official date as to when Eilish will debut her second record, but she is due to head back out on the road again starting in March of 2020 with her Where Do We Go? World Tour.

