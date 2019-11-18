Sophomore Hornets go out as back-to-back Champions

The Hornets claimed their second consecutive Orange Empire Conference title Friday, after winning 1-0 against Golden West on sophomore night.

Fullerton, amid their quest for another conference title, celebrated sophomore night commemorating their players and the two years they have given to the program.

A few minutes before taking the field, the Hornets gathered expressing appreciation towards one another as a team for all the hard work they had put in to be in contention for a title.

Feeling the pressure, the Hornets maintained force and played smart-looking for the in.

Neither team scored in the first half appearing as if the Hornets had met their match.

During half time, the team honored their sophomore players recognizing what they contribute to the team.

The team created a pathway mid-field to applaud their sophomores, passing through them with their family members and those important to them.

The Hornets sophomore night celebration lifted the team’s spirits contributing to the intensity they brought onto the field during the second half against Golden West.

With 25 minutes left in the second half, the Hornets pushed upfield creating an opening for freshman Kentrell Dorsey with Many Tovar on the assist, giving them a 1-0 lead.

In desperation, Golden West aggressively pressed the Hornets, but FC did not give in.

The Hornets throughout the remainder of the second half stood their ground in hopes of gaining another title.

Fullerton goalkeeper Andres Ramirez, held his post with four saves keeping his team on the path to a championship.

With just a few moments left on the field both teams tested each other’s capabilities leaving no room for error.

The Hornets coaches encourage their players to maintain their position and not let Golden West past them yelling, “Keep pressing, keep running!”

The game ended with a win for the Hornets claiming the title for a second consecutive season, defeating Golden West 1-0.

Head coach Greg Aviles proud of his players’ success felt their win was well deserved as they had been working hard all year long.

Fullerton ends the season with a conference record of 7-3-2 and their record overall at 11-6-4.

Others excited for what’s upcoming as the Hornets took on yet another win, like Dorsey said, “We are onto the next level.”

Fullerton College OEC Champions move forward to SoCal Regional along with other top competitors.

