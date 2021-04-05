South Orange County Virtual Job Fair offers career moves for job seekers

Orange County One Stop Center will be hosting the South Orange County Virtual Job Fair Wednesday, April 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The job fair will consist of several participating employers, who will each have a virtual booth where job seekers can enter to chat and possibly conduct interviews.

Employers may also request an optional face-to-face video chat, so job seekers are encouraged to dress as though going to an in-person interview.

Job seekers are required to register in advance and must have a PDF resume to complete registration. After registering a welcome email with instructions will be sent to access the virtual profile where the event will take place. This is where attendees will post their resumes and an optional photo.

To help prepare for the event in advance, the portal includes a practice tutorial for the chat room. Information about participating employers will also be available through this portal. It is recommended to register and to research employers’ information before the start of the event.

All that is required to attend the event is a computer or smartphone and internet access. Photos, video chats and avatars are not required for participation.

To access the event, it is recommended to use the latest version of Google Chrome or Firefox to view or hear any multimedia presentations by employers.

Safari, Internet Explorer 11 and Microsoft Edge will also work however participants will have no access to presentations or one-on-one video chats.





If extra help is needed preparing for this event Orange County One-Stop Center shares resources for employment-seeking skills.

If an interested job seeker does not have access to a computer and/or internet access, please call Orange County One-Stop Center at 714-241-4900 to make an appointment for computer use and internet access.

Orange County Public Libraries will also be providing job seekers computer and internet access.

​If special assistance is required to participate in this program, contact 714-480-6500 at least 72 hours prior to the event to allow reasonable arrangements to be made to ensure program accessibility.

For more event information, resources and to register, visit the Orange County One Stop website.