Spring Symphonic Winds Concert

The Symphonic Winds Ensemble, one of the major performing groups in the Fullerton College music program, held their semi-annual spring concert on Tuesday, April 30, at the campus theater.

The performance included a variety of songs ranging from “Celebration Fanfare”, “Four Preludes for Band; George, Vincent, Cole, and Jerome,” “In the Center Ring,” “Hymn to a Blue Hour”, to, “Danza No.2” “Beowulf; I, II, II”, and “From Main to Oregon”.

The performance was directed by Dr. Francisco Lopez, who wanted to celebrate the students in the band that would be moving on next fall to new universities.

“The students have other classes and homework and still make time to practice and show up with a smile,” said Lopez.

The performers then stood up to be recognized for their hard work and were applauded for their new chapter in life that would be taking place.

As the concert progress, Lopez went on to articulate that all songs performed had meanings behind them. The song “In the Center Ring” was written to sound like a circus. The song was fun and interesting instruments were used in the percussion section that helped the song really sound like a circus.

Another song with three parts was “Beowulf”, Lopez explains the story of how Beowulf is to protect the Great Hall from the story. The last part of the song was made as a remembrance for Beowulf, since it died slaying a dragon. Hearing the story behind the music really brought it to life and allowed the audience to let their imagination run.

“This takes a lot of time hard work and dedication apart from studying in other classes and having jobs I can’t imagine making time to perform and know each song. I really admire how some students are so dedicated because it shows at performances like this,” said Robert Salazar, a friend of one of the performers.

“I used to be in band when I was in high school and I didn’t choose music as my major but I still love it very much. This concert was so great I almost want to see if I can join and still perform very inspiring,” Brianna Acosta, a knesiology major.

Symphonic Wind’s was overall an educational and well done performance and an opportunity to enjoy live music from your fellow hornets.

