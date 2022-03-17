St. Patrick’s Day events for Fullerton residents

St Patrick’s Day 2022 promises to draw the crowds after being stifled by COVID-19 the last two holidays. If you’re debating where to celebrate this holiday, here are some North Orange County options to consider.

For arguably the most Irish experience near campus, check out Macallans Public House on Birch Street in Brea where owner Doug Vincent expects a full establishment by 10 a.m.

The family-owned restaurant will offer Irish cuisine, hundreds of whiskeys and a full bar. If you are looking for green beer and staff in costumes, they promise to deliver.

Macallans plans to celebrate the entire week with a custom menu from Monday, March 14 to Sunday, March 20. Food is reasonably priced, though likely not the cheapest place for a student on a budget.

“On the actual holiday, if you arrive after 6 p.m., you’ll need a reservation or expect to wait about 45 minutes,” said Vincent.

At 4 p.m. on March 17 there will be a bagpipe player from, “Pipes and Drums” which consists of all LAPD members.

For students loyal to Fullerton, consider Hopscotch, Roscoe’s or Heroes, each of whom plans to participate with special menu items and drink specials, but if you’re in the downtown area, don’t overlook Revolución or Garcia’s.

Garcia’s Cantina and Grill, a family-owned restaurant in its second year in downtown Fullerton, put together a corned beef taco last year and was surprised how quickly they sold out.

“We doubled the number of tacos that we plan to make this year,” said owner Frank Garcia.

The holiday menu also includes $4 green beer, $6 lime margaritas and a Corned Beef Burrito for $10. The mid-sized establishment is well decorated for the occasion.

Revolución typically celebrates Thursday as their college night and manager Jorge Molina confirmed that they will be offering $3 green beer, $8 whiskey shots, and $5 “Irish car bombs,” which some places are rebranding to less controversial names.

Themed food is available, including green nachos for $13, green burritos for $8 and tacos for $3. In the evening the restaurant transforms into a nightclub and food and drink specials stop at 10 p.m.

Larger outdoor spaces can be found at Heroes, Roscoe’s, Hopscotch and Bootlegger’s. Depending on your preferences, Bootlegger’s might be a bit more lowkey.

Scott Watts of Bootlegger’s said, “I went to an Irish bar once and asked if they serve green beer. They said ‘no’ we serve Irish beer.” Bootlegger’s, one of the more prominent local brewers, does not plan to do green beer.

Roscoe’s will have their usual indoor and outdoor tables along with $15 corned beef plates in addition to their typical variety of sandwiches.

“Our regulars who find out that their favorite beer is green, usually switch to another beer that night,” said Coonis, while serving Spencer Owens, a customer who referred to himself as a regular.

“It was wild before the pandemic. I don’t know if I plan to be here this year,” said Owens, before sipping his beer on the spacious outdoor patio.

With over 180 small-batch whiskeys, Hopscotch Tavern serves a full menu with indoor and outdoor seating.

“It will be a good green lager because we don’t have a crap tap,” said Hopscotch bartender Allissa Perez, when asked how she feels about tinted beer.

“We also will have a special food menu, Irish-themed drinks, Teeling shots, boilermakers, Slane shots, Jameson shots of course, and Guinness.”

There are plenty of places in Downtown Fullerton to celebrate St. Patrick’s day.