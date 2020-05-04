Star Wars Day gives fans some virtual treats this year, thanks to Disney+

May 4, also known as Star Wars Day is celebrated by fans annually. This year amid the worldwide Coronavirus Pandemic, fans were left to wonder how they will celebrate from home. Disney+ has four surprises this year for the fans. May the fourth be with you.

“The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest and final Star Wars movie in the Skywalker saga, is being released a full two months earlier in honor of this year’s Star Wars Day. All nine movies from the Skywalker saga will be on Disney+ starting on May 4, which marks history as this has never been done before.

Disney+ app will also have Star Wars themed concept art on the app. The App will feature the original concept art paintings for each Star Wars movie, cartoon, and TV show. Paintings from famous artists like, Ralph McQuarrie and Doug Chiang will be featured.

“The Mandalorian,” is a new addition to the Star Wars universe and finished its first season in December of 2019. Disney+ is releasing an eight-part documentary series that goes behind the scenes during the making of “The Mandalorian.” The first episode of the series will be released on Star Wars Day, May 4, with new episodes released on Fridays.

The “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” series finale will premier on May 4. This show has been in production since 2008, with 7 seasons total.

Everything is available to watch on Disney+ app. The app can be downloaded to a smartphone, laptop, computer and TV. There is a current offer of a free trial for seven days. The annual subscription is $69.99 or $6.99 per month.