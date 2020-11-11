Status on Upcoming Events in 2021

Many concerts and other events have either been postponed or canceled in the year 2020 due to the coronavirus. However, there are still upcoming events in 2021 and are on sale right now.

Here are some of the events that are postponed or are coming up in the year 2021.

Events for Honda Center:

The Weeknd The After Hours Tour

The Weeknd concert was scheduled for August 6 of 2020 but was pushed back to August 6 of 2021. All tickets that were purchased in 2020 will be honored for the new tour dates. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

A Moderated Conversation with Michelle Obama

The event is a Q & A session with Michelle Obama. VIP tickets have a meet and greet with her. It was scheduled for Thursday, April 2, and has been postponed for a later date.

There have been no updates of dates of when it is or when tickets can be purchased.

Events for Anaheim Convention Center:

Reptile Super Show

The Reptile Super Show is an expo that occurs three times a year and it’s where you can see and learn about a bunch of reptiles. It’s scheduled for Jan. 9 to the tenth and tickets can be purchased on their website www.reptilesupershow.com or upfront.

WonderCon 2021

WonderCon is an annual convention for comic books, science fiction, film, etc. The event was postponed for 2020, but it’s now returning on March 26-March 28.

There’s a limited capacity for each event and program and though attendees have a badge to get access to all events, there won’t be a guarantee attendees will have access once the room reaches its’ capacity.

Autograph signings will also be limited at these events and your badge will also not guarantee it.

There haven’t been any updates for ticket sales or badges as of now.

2021 Radix Dance Convention

The 2021 Radix Dance Convention is a three-day workshop on fundamental dance techniques and style.

It’s scheduled for April 9 through April 11 and there is a guarantee that this event will happen despite the situation.

Their first plan is the event will be held in-person and they’ll limit attendance so they can increase ballroom space and attendees be required to wear a mask in the venue and may also have to wear one during workshop classes. However, it won’t be required for the competition.

They will also have a virtual option where you can take the class from home or studio. They’ll also be able to compete virtually as well.

The last plan is to host a virtual event in a specific city and event. It’ll be broadcasted in Los Angeles and the dancers can take the classes at home or in the studio. The routines for the competition will be uploaded on their website and be judged virtually. Awards ceremonies will be broadcast live.

A full refund can be received within seven business days of the event if the in-person event won’t be held or if you starting to have symptoms of the virus.

The registration deadline is March 10, 2021, and the payment deadline is March 26 and can be found at radixdance.com.