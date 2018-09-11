Stingers Cafe being renovated into a Starbucks

The Stingers Café, which operates through FC food provider Sodexo, is currently closed and being transformed into a fully licensed Starbucks.

“The project has not been formally announced yet because the specific timeline is still being confirmed. Tentative plans call for a soft opening this January and a full opening by the start of the spring 2019 semester,” according to Lisa McPheron, director of campus communications.

The new full-service Starbucks will also be operated through the Sodexo Food services. It will feature its most popular coffee beverages, pastries and sandwiches.

Students are welcome to study and engage on their downtime in the open patio area during renovations.

“I am kind of bummed out that the Café will be closed during this whole semester because I will be gone by the time it reopens, but I’m glad that it’s being turned into a Starbucks at least,” said Elyse Matthews, cosmetology student.

Last summer, the Café underwent repairs and remodeling and then reopened Aug. 28, 2017. During this fall semester 2018, it will be given a whole new look again and become a hub for students to experience Starbucks coffee and products.

Although the cafe’ is nonoperational, students can still enjoy food services in the FC Commons food court located in the 200 building.

The addition of Starbucks in 2019 will give students something to look forward to as they start the spring semester.

