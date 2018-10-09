Student forum to be held in honor of LGBTQ history month

The Cadena Cultural Center is hosting the eighth annual Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer students forum and invites students and staff to join on Oct. 11, 2:00p.m.-4:00p.m. in Room 226-8.

“Students from different backgrounds organized to help each other succeed and survive community is power. Students can expect to learn about community uplifting, outreach, and self-preservation,” said Ro Janec, LGBTQ+ forum organizer. “These types of efforts help build important bonds that can benefit students.”

Aligning with the mission of the Cadena Cultural Center, this forum is held in honor of LGBTQ history month. The 2018 keynote theme: Queer Self-Preservation in Modern America.

“This event was uniquely organized to help LGBTQ+ folks feel uplifted during a period in time where news and politics are unsettling,” Janec added. “LGBTQ+ folks in the past have paved ways for us through community and now it is our turn to continue generational change, reform, and abolition.”

For more information on this forum or any other upcoming cultural tours and events, contact the Cadena Cultural Center in Room 212 or call (714) 992-7086.

