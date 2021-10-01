Students can start submitting applications for financial aid

As of Oct. 1, students can apply for FAFSA and CADAA For the 2022-2023 school year.

“Make sure to submit your 2022-2023 FAFSA or CADAA if you have not already done so after Oct.1 and it’s not too late to apply for the 21/22 FAFSA and CADAA,” Director of Financial Aid at Fullerton College Greg Ryan said.

Ryan has encouraged students to seek help from the FA office remotely. The student aid office will be open two days a week in person starting in November.

The amount of aid awarded is determined by the FAFSA process.

The formula used by financial aid staff is the cost of attendance for a year subtracted from the expected family contribution, determined by the information provided in the FAFSA, such as family size, income and other factors.

The cost of a school year and the expected family contribution will determine the amount of aid allotted to students by subtracting both factors.

Grants available

Grants are a form of financial aid that does not need to be paid back.

FAFSA is a hub for various grants and loans to be processed through. Once the application is submitted, certain grants become available based off the FAFSA formula applied to the student’s financial situation.

To apply for Cal Grants, applicants must submit their GPA to the California Student Aid Commission on its website under the verification form tab.

Cal Grant A is for students working toward a two-year or four-year degree enrolled in CSU, UC and private colleges. Up to $9,700 in tuition and fees can be awarded and requires students to have a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Cal Grant B is for community college students and can provide up to $1,648 the first year. Students are required to have a 2.0 GPA or higher.

Limited grants are available and are awarded to applicants in the order that they are received. The deadline for submission is Mar. 2.

The California Chafee Grant is available to students 16-to-18-years old currently or previously in foster care and provides up to $5,000. Eligible students can apply after submitting a FAFSA form and can find a Chafee application form available on the California Student Aid Commission website.

Students with children may be eligible for the Student with Dependent Children Grant, which provides up to $6,000. Students must indicate on their FAFSA that they have dependent children to apply.

The Federal Work Study Program is offered to qualifying students that work part-time. Students can find out more information while applying for FAFSA.

Loans available

School loans are also an option for students but, unlike grants, need to be paid back with interest. The current fixed interest rate is at 3.73% for both subsidized and unsubsidized loans.

To learn more about financial aid, visit the Fullerton College financial aid website.