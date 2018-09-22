Suicide prevention and awareness presentation to be held at FC

Fullerton College sociology club will display a presentation to help spread awareness in honor of Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, Sep. 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Room 1400.

This presentation will be a partnership between With Hope: The Amber Craig Memorial Foundation, the Student Health Center and the sociology club.

“Our goal is to raise suicide awareness and prevention. We also want to raise awareness about mental health, “said sociology professor and club president, Angie Andrus.

The presentation will give students the opportunity to learn about the signs that someone may show if they are feeling depressed or suicidal, and where they can get help.

“This is a good deed being done by the school because suicide is a huge problem in America, and something needs to be done,” said Anthony Moreno, a medical technical program student.

The Student Health Center is also hoping the presentation will help students become more aware of the help FC can offer if students are dealing with depression or any other serious mental illnesses.

“Students have access to three psychological therapists here at the health center. They can come to be assessed by our therapists and be given internal and external services,” stated Dana Timmermans, student health services director.

Suicide and mental illness have been important issues that have become major talking points in recent years, most notably with the deaths of celebrities like Chester Bennington, front man of the band Linkin Park, Kate Spade, fashion designer, and Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef.

If you or someone you now needs more information, please visit the student health center or call (714) 992-7093.

