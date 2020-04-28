Summer semester is officially online for Fullerton College

Fullerton College’s summer semester will be exclusively done through online means as opposed to offering both in-person and online courses. The change comes with a revised schedule that was sent out through MyGateway on Monday.

The decision to move to an online-only format came with a lot of thought and caution through discussion with campus faculty department coordinators, deans and vice presidents. The original hope was that some courses would be able to be taught in an in-person setting, albeit modified in order to coincide with social distancing orders to give a chance for returning to in-person instruction.

The first summer schedule was released last week, and it included a clause talking about how classes that are in-person may be subject to change to be exclusively taught online and will require internet access along with a computer.

Now that classes have been changed to an exclusively online format, the schedule is being revised. Courses that cannot be done in an online format will no longer be offered and will be removed from the revised schedule.

Fullerton College is following in the footsteps of Governor Gavin Newsom’s six-point guide to reopening California. The six points include an expansion of testing, protecting the vulnerable population, providing more resources to hospitals, working closely with academia and research, making sure businesses and schools can practice social distancing on a daily basis and maintaining the ability to close down and introduce stay at home measures again if there is a resurgence of the virus.

All of these things need to be addressed before California can begin reopening says Newsom, Through a series of meetings the school determined that California is not currently in a situation where opening the school for any in-person instruction would be ideal, as Newsom’s six points haven’t been amply met yet.

As-of the latest press release, Newsom isn’t prepared to give a date on when many in-person facilities such as salons, restaurants and more will be able to reopen. He has allowed for the scheduling for essential surgeries in coordination with Washington and Oregon; however, refrains from giving any definitive dates on more reopenings

Fullerton College is following Newsom’s legislation and latest updates in its decision making on reopening. Whether or not fall will be in-person is still being discussed.