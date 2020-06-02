Support Resources During COVID-19

A resource page full of tools for students to use has been provided by Fullerton College. The page has a variety of resources that can help students transition into their new online environment.

The Basic Needs section provides a variety of resources to help students in this time. Resources such as the Pathways of Hope food distribution center and the Fullerton College Health Center’s psychological service page are linked here.

UHaul is also providing 30 days of free storage for college students impacted by the sudden changes COVID-19 has caused and the page for California Unemployment Insurance. BBC has a page linked with over 10,000 recipes that can be made from home. This includes some recipes that can be made on a budget.

The page has a section regarding exercise and entertainment. In the section, students can find a link to darebee.com, a website that provides daily workout plans that can be done at home. The website provides nutritional information, meal plans, plates and recipes all for free.

The entertainment section provides links to some fun websites as well. For example, Animals at Home is a website where visitors can watch live feeds of animals at three different zoos and sanctuaries from the computer for free. Also linked is a Netflix party browser extension and a wealth of free podcasts.

The Cyber Security section takes visitors to a link from the WHO. It warns people that there are scammers impersonating the WHO that are trying to get people’s sensitive information and money.

Also included are links to resources regarding learning from home. Cambridge University is providing over 700 textbooks online for free. Access to these books concludes at the end of May.

Resources about learning how to work from home are included as well. Links include pages from Microsoft, Google and Scholastic.

The Internet Security section goes in-depth on various things regarding the internet during the stay at home orders. Comcast and Spectrum are providing free internet and broadband under different conditions. Spectrum is specifically offering free services to K-12 families and college students who don’t already have a Spectrum subscription.

At the bottom of the page is a large list of resources outside of internet pages. Resources include services from both Fullerton College and from the community.

IGrad provides free money management services for students. Services include things like scouting scholarships, FAFSA, careers and more.

Together We Rise is offering previously fostered college students help during COVID-19. The services include housing aid, grocery stipends, and more.

FC Miles is a free 11-week long program centered around aiding students in getting better at math. The program is done online and is free.

The entire page can be found here. The page is updated frequently, and students can submit resources they think are important to be added to the page as well.