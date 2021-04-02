Surveillance footage shows armed suspect inside Unified Homes office building

Lt. Jennifer Amat provided further details at a briefing Thursday afternoon on Wednesday’s deadly shooting which left four victims dead, including a 9-year-old boy, and one person injured.

The Orange County coroner is in the process of identifying the deceased. The names of the four victims will be released in a written statement as soon as they are available. The next of kin have yet to be notified.

The wounded victim and suspect remain hospitalized in stable yet critical condition.

“As you can imagine, this is a complex scene which takes time to thoroughly process,” Lt. Amat of the Orange Police Department said. “We feel for the families who believe that their loved ones may be one of the victims.”

The suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was believed to be living out of a motel room in Anaheim. Investigators confirmed Gonzalez arrived at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. in a rental car, which was found in the parking lot. Video footage from the business obtained by the Orange Police Department showed Gonzalez inside the building.

The first of five 911 calls were received at 5:34 p.m., which reported a male firing shots inside the business building. The first officer was on the scene by 5:36 p.m., with a response time of under two minutes. Shots were fired by the police within minutes of their arrival.

Officers used bolt cutters, which are carried inside sergeant vehicles, to get through the bicycle cable the suspect used to tie the gates. Officers shot at the suspect from outside the gate before they forced entry.

“Investigators will remain on the scene throughout the day and likely into the night until the investigation is complete by the Orange County Crime Lab and the Orange County Coroner’s Office,” Lt. Amat said.

She announced that no further briefings would be held that day, but more details will be provided over the weeks to come.

Witnesses are encouraged to provide any further information on the investigation and call the Orange Police Department at (714) 744-7444.