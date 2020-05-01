Take-Out Thursday Review: Adana Grill dishes out Turkish eats

Adana Grill is a Turkish Mediterranean restaurant located in the shopping center off Euclid St. & Harbor Blvd. in Fullerton. This eatery, formerly known as Zewadeh Grill, is an ideal place for a refreshing meal during quarantine.

On the appetizer menu, one of several options are the hand-made grape leaves. Several leaves are topped with rice and spices then rolled up into a decadent treat. The tangy flavor is offset by the flavorful rice filling, making this a great starter to the main meal. An order of 6 costs $5.99.

For the entrée, this restaurant offers the Mixed Grill 1 Plate is the ideal choice as it has three meat skewers (chicken, beef and kofta), two sides and bread for $18.99. It gives enough food to split between two people or have left overs for the next day.

The chicken, beef and kofta were all served on a pile of soft buttery rice and the two sides that were chosen were tabbouleh and baba ganoush.

Starting off with the chicken, it was tender and was coated with a great peppery spice blend.The beef was a little tough, but the seasoning blend balanced it out making it a flavorful choice. Kofta is a thin meat patty blended with seasoning and cooked to near perfection that paired well when topped with the grilled onions and a little baba ganoush.

For dessert, the customer cannot go wrong with Turkish Baklava. Phyllo dough stuffed with ground pistachios and covered with honey was a sweet satisfying end to the meal at $5.99 for 4 pieces.

If one is looking for a quick healthy lunch or dinner option while stuck inside, and to stay in budget, this is a definite place to order a meal from. The menu has a variety of options for both vegetarians and meat eaters a like.

Adana Grill is located at 1105 S Euclid St Ste F Fullerton, Ca 92832 and can be contacted at (714)213-8567. Please contact for updated hours during Covid-19 restrictions.