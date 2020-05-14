Take-out Thursday review: Les Amis is a feast from the east

Les Amis, Lebanese cuisine makes you feel like you have been transported to the Mediterranean. The best part is, you do not need a passport.

One of the restaurant’s most popular culinary masterpieces is the fried cauliflower. This signature appetizer is a vegan favorite and for only $9.00 you can taste a piece of heaven. The freshness of the tomatoes, parsley, onions and lemon juice are sensational. The pine nuts add a nice crunch and it is topped with the right amount of tarter sauce.

The Shawerma Style Chicken was the main course for $16.00 plus an additional $3.00 for upgrading to the house rice. The marinated strips were mouthwatering with the pita and hummus. The house salad had light dressing, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes and olives; it made for a delightful salad. The garlic spread on the pita gave it a zing. The house rice was seasoned basmati with toasted walnuts, pine nuts and almonds, sautéed onions, garlic and extra lean ground beef makes for a flavorful experience.

One of the House Specialties is the Lebanese spaghetti for $12.00. This is another delicious vegan option that is popular with the regulars. Al dente spaghetti, rich tomato sauce sautéed with garlic, onion, topped with parsley and pine nuts. This meal is very satisfying if one is craving a little Italian.

The house lemonade and the ice tea were refreshing. When selecting the house lemonade there are two choices still or sparkling. The sparkling option was more appealing because it was bubbly for $4.00. The ice tea was just right and not watered down. A dash of lemon and sugar sweetens the beverage. The drink cost $3.50.

This food joint also offers fusion food. Which ranges from tacos, taquitos, quesadillas, fajitas and burgers. There is a kid’s menu for children 12 and under only. These choices are limited but the food portions are much smaller.

Les Amis is located at 128 W. Wilshire Ave. Suite C, Fullerton CA, 92832. They can be contacted at (714) 526-2100. Patrons can call in or place their orders online. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. thru 8 p.m.