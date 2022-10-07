Fullerton College’s Chris Lamm & Toni DuBois-Walker Memorial Food Bank hosted its annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in light of the upcoming holiday.

The drive-thru took place in front of the 1000 Building in Staff Parking Lots A and B located off of Chapman Avenue. In order to participate, students had to sign up in advance before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

In past years, ethnic studies instructors and food bank were in charge of the event. It became harder for instructors to host the event since they were not on-campus due to COVID-19.

Dana Timmermans, director of the Behavioral Health Department and Food Bank Manager, played a crucial role in putting on this year’s Thanksgiving Drive-Thru. Timmermans has been part of the event for years but recently took on a new role since ethnic studies instructors do not host the event anymore.

“Each student received a meal for four people to help their family–also, a $25 gift card for groceries,” said Timmermans. “There are more students in need this year. More students signed up. It went so well.”

Pathways of Hope sourced the food for the event while Sodexo prepared the meals. “There is a need. We want to make sure that people that have a need are being served,” said Timmermans. “This can make a difference in somebody’s holiday.”

The Fullerton College Food Bank was started by faculty and staff to help provide food for students in need. This event, with help from state funds and full-time workers and volunteers, is expected to feed over 200 students and their families.

Samuel Madero, a sophomore at Fullerton College, volunteered at Tuesday’s event. “This is my first time doing the Thanksgiving drive-thru. I check people in and if they have questions, I help answer them the best that I can.”

The $25 gift cards were donated by the Behavioral Health Department. “Historically, Ethnic Studies faculty would have people donate the gift cards. This year, Behavioral Health had to buy some,” said Timmermans. “It was a little more work for us–a little more expensive. Students are important. I have a feeling that the people that received these gift cards are going to pay it forward. It’s a good thing.”