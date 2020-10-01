The 2020 Tanaka Pumpkin Farm offers an opportunity to safely celebrate this Fall

Tanaka Farms is still hosting its annual pumpkin patch in Orange County this year. They are welcoming guests of all ages in limited quantities and have even added a drive-thru option.

The Irvine based farm is open to the public all year round, with Fall being their busiest season. The farm will be practicing social distancing as they strive to protect their guests and staff.

This year is very different from previous years with the U-Pick Pumpkin with Wagon Ride running Monday through Friday. There is a strict limit of eight guests per wagon, whereas normally they would accommodate 30 to 40.

The Drive-Thru Pumpkin Farm Experience, operating on Saturday and Sundays, is offered to those who continue to be cautious about the ongoing pandemic. Guests who choose this option will be able to drive up to the farm and choose from the selection of pumpkins on display. An employee will then place it in their car for them with minimal contact. Guests will also be given the option to go into the fields and pick their own pumpkins should they feel comfortable enough to do so.

In addition to limited occupancy on the wagon rides and drive-thru, Tanaka Farms will continue to adhere to current CDC guidelines and county regulations. Masks are required for guests aged three and up. The farm is also encouraging all guests that are not from the same party to stay at least six feet apart at all times.

“This is a great opportunity to get out. Tanaka Farms is 35 acres. All of us here that work at the farm love it because we are outside and it’s kind of an oasis in the middle of the city. Our guests are saying that it’s just so nice to be outdoors and be able to do something fun,” Mary Ann of Tanaka Farm states.

In this era of COVID-19, Tanaka Farms is working hard to ensure all who enter have a pleasant experience and remain safe and sanitary.

Tickets for the Drive-Thru Pumpkin Farm Experience are on sale now for $20 each for ages three and older. U-Pick Pumpkin with Wagon Ride tickets goes for $25. As always, active and veteran military personnel can enter for free. The price includes vegetable picking and a pumpkin. However, toddlers who get in for free do not receive any added item.

All visits must be reserved online in advance. Visit the Tanaka Farms website for more information.