The 2021 Grammy nominations announcement leaves many feeling an abundance of emotions

The 63rd annual Grammy nominations were announced earlier this week leaving some music lovers overjoyed and others feeling disappointed.

The 2021 nominees were broadcasted for the first time in an hour-long live stream on GRAMMY.com. The Recording Academy nominated artists and groups in 83 different categories.



Women in music dominated the nominations with the most nominations of the ceremony going to R&B singer, Beyonce. She led the wave with nine nominations while fellow women in music, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, received six nominations each.



The biggest awards of the night include Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year which includes all genres of music. Mainstream artists like Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion were nominated in some of these categories continuing the trend of women domination with only a few male counterparts nominated like Post Malone and Roddy Ricch.



In the individual genre categories like Pop, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber lead the nominations and in the Rock genre, artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, and Big Thief lead the way.



Some popular artists like The Weeknd received no nominations which caused a little bit of an uproar in the industry between artists and fans alike considering his music was critically acclaimed and record-breaking this past year and to some, deserved Recording Academy recognition for his contributions.



He tweeted a few words following the nomination broadcast.



“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency…” said the R&B artist. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not be invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”



This isn’t the first time The Grammys have been under public fire as they’ve been known to snub or shun artists if their wishes don’t align with their own plans.

In 2019, Pop artist, Ariana Grande, took to Twitter when Grammys producer, Ken Ehrlich told The Associated Press that she had pulled out of the Grammys at the last moment because it was “too late for her to pull something together.”

Grande went on to explain that she had offered a few different songs but ultimately, the Grammy producers wanted to choose what she would sing and how she would sing it. It was at that point, she felt she wasn’t supported and felt it was no longer collaborative, so she dropped out.



Her name and face were used in countless commercials and promotions for the ceremony but in the end, she didn’t perform and was not in attendance.



Though they’ve come under public fire several times, their credibility and acclaim have not been lost in the music industry. Music artists and groups all around the country and world anticipate the nominations each year and most are honored to even be considered for the prestigious award.



During next year’s nominations, Rap artist, Megan Thee Stallion, announced some nominees and was then surprised to learn from producers that she had been nominated as well and even hinted at a possible performance for the ceremony. Her face was filled with shock and happiness upon being told which shows just how important the Grammys remain.



The 2021 Grammys will be hosted by “The Daily Show” host and Grammy-nominated comedian Trevor Noah and will take place on Jan. 31 on CBS.

