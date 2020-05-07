The A.S. results are in for 2020-2021 elections

The Hornets at Fullerton, even though they are not together on campus, came together online to vote for the next leaders of the Associated Students.

The results were announced on the A.S. Instagram page and the following leaders were elected:

A.S. President – David Robles

V.P. of Student Senate – Tina Cruz

V.P. of Finance – Kyle Chen

V.P. of Activities – Madison DeVries

V.P. of Records – Logan Tatsuya Ueno

Student Trustee – Chloe Jane Reyes

Additionally, the following will be the Student Senators: Urooj Naveed, Sofia Fernando, Ekaterina Tusken, Dwight Richie, Anthony Monroy Zuniga, Kennedy DeVries, Grant DeVries, Isabella Antonelli, Crystal Bender and Miriam Abdanom

The A.S. Senate is currently holding their meetings on Zoom Thursdays from 1:30 – 3 p.m., please visit the Agendas page for the link and a copy of the agenda. For more information on the A.S. duties and members visit their website.