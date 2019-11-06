Wellness Wednesday: The benefits of being fit

The National Health Service claims that exercise can reduce risk of disease and illness up to 50%. Also, it can help reduce risk of early death up to 30%.

Exercise is an important activity that should be done throughout the week. However, with busy schedules involving work, school and parenting, exercise becomes last on the check list.

Many view a workout as an hour long session at the gym; creating a monotonous routine that becomes boring.

What if exercise became a short, fun and exciting moment in your day?

The National Health Services teaches that “the more you do, the better and taking part in activities such as sports and exercise will make you even healthier.”

Being consistent in small activities like bicycling, jogging, or even hiking can count as an entertaining and beneficial workout.

While long sessions at the gym can be good as well, there are other options when obtaining healthy exercise. Working-out should be a time to debrief and let your body move to its capacity.

Not only is exercise physically beneficial, but it’s also mentally rewarding. Research done by the Help Guide, a non-profit business curated by doctors, informs of the psychological benefits to exercise: sharper memory and thinking, higher self-esteem, better sleep, more energy and stronger resilience.

Stress is a common problem in everyday life; muscles also feel stress and can tighten up causing pain.

The Help Guide also states that, “As well as releasing endorphins in the brain, physical activity helps to relax the muscles and relieve tension in the body.”

Exercise is a healthy distraction from anxiety. When focusing on the workout, your mind is more in-tune with how your body is feeling. This results in a feeling of relaxation within the mind; casting your energy into the movement.

Sedentary lifestyles are referred to as “silent killers” by The Department of Health. Sitting or lying down for long periods of time put your health at risk. A study done by the NHS proves that sedentary lifestyles leads to type 2 diabetes, weight gain and obesity.

Exercise does not have to be a dreadful task or a long and vigorous workout. Keeping active can be simple and fun, by incorporating different physical activities within the average week. Including others in these workouts like family and friends can also be a fun way to maintain healthiness.

Schedules can be lengthy and complicated however, allowing yourself the time to be active is vital. The benefits of exercise are astounding and should encourage people to treat their bodies with the best care.

