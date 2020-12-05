The Bond and Airport wildfires result in advisories across Southern California

There are currently two active air quality advisories in place due to the recent Bond and Airport wildfires that have swept through parts of Southern California including Orange County.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s website, there is a smoke advisory in effect. The recent Southern California wildfires produced large amounts of smoke and have caused varying degrees of unhealthy air quality levels.

The website notes that on Thursday morning the Airport fires, in Corona and near the Corona Municipal Airport, caused unhealthy air quality index levels throughout North Orange County and areas of Longbeach.

The Bond fire is also causing unhealthy air quality levels in Central Orange County including Newport Beach, Irvine and Lake Forest. The air quality has reached very unhealthy levels in some places as well as instances of ashfall throughout Orange County.

These air quality levels are subject to change as the progress and containment of the fire continue. This advisory was in effect from Thursday, December 3 through Friday, December 4, 2020, but is also subject to change.

The National Weather Service website has issued a red flag warning for Los Angeles County due to high winds and low humidity in the area while Orange County is under fire weather watch.

Due to high air pollution, The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued a mandatory wood-burning ban as part of their active advisories. This applies to all residents living in the South Coast Air Basin which includes Orange County, non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

To keep the air quality healthy, all residents in these areas are prohibited from any outdoor or indoor wood burnings as well as the burning of manufactured wax and paper logs. This mandatory wood-burning ban is predicted to last from Friday, December 4 at midnight through Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. but is subject to change.

South Coast Air Quality Management District has also provided safety guidelines for encounters with wildfire smoke and ash. They suggest staying indoors with windows and doors closed, avoiding vigorous physical activity, using air conditioners, clean air filters as well as avoiding indoor and outdoor wood burning. They suggest using N-95 or P-100 respirators for some protection against wildfire and ash particles.

For live updates and more information on air quality, updates on active advisories visit the South Coast Air Quality Management at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/air-quality-advisories. For updates on the Bond and Airport fires visit the Orange County Fire Authorities website at https://www.ocfa.org/.