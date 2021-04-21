The deadline for students to withdraw from courses is Sunday

The deadline for students to withdraw from classes is Sunday, April 25. Students are able to withdraw from their class through myGateway.

Reinstated for the spring semester is the “Excused Withdrawal” option that was implemented for students facing situations out of their control. The “EW” option was available during the fall semester but was removed temporarily and added back as of April 5.

The deadline to submit for the “EW” option is May 16 for full-length (16 weeks) courses. For short-term classes, the deadline is April 25.

According to English Instructor and Faculty Senate President Kim Orlijan, the California Community College Chancellor’s Office gave colleges the impression that flexibility around grading policies would solely be for the fall session. Several weeks into the semester, the CCCCO sent an update that gave colleges the option, and Fullerton College reimplemented the “EW.”.

Students may select the “EW” option for reasons such as; job transfer outside of the geographical region, illness in the family where the student is the primary caregiver, the student is subject to an immigration action, death of an immediate family member, chronic or acute illness, and more.

Students must submit documentation of proof to qualify for this option. For more information regarding qualifying for the “EW” option, visit the Admission and Records Extenuating Circumstances Petition website.

To withdraw using either “W” or “EW,” log onto your myGateway account. From there, select the “Add or Drop Classes or purchase parking, AS, or ID” button.

Next, select the term that fits best for the student and click submit.

Then, the user will be taken to the page where enrolled courses are listed. Select the box for the course you wish to withdraw from under the “Actions” section. The options for “Withdrawal” or “Excused Withdrawal” will show up. When choosing “EW,” it will ask to read about and understand how it will impact the student’s academic transcript.

Then select “Confirm Choices.”

Students will have a “W” on their academic record instead of a letter grade for the selected course if the withdrawal is not completed by the second week of class. The “W” does not affect the individual’s grade point average.

However, too many withdrawals on a transcript may affect acceptance into certain colleges when transferring. Attendees should check with their counselors for more information.

Admissions and Records will be converting all “Withdrawals” to “Excused Withdrawals” at the end of the semester. Both options for withdrawal will include a refund within four to five weeks.

The “Excused Withdrawal” option is available on myGateway, and students do not have to petition as they did in previous semesters.

For more information on withdrawal policies, visit Fullerton College’s website, Admission and Records Withdrawal Policy website, or Admissions and Records Excused Withdrawal COVID-19 website.