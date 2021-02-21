The Disability Support Services office continues to provide access and accommodations virtually

DSS strives to create equal learning opportunities for students with disabilities and continues to do so by providing many online resources and easy access to staff members. DSS Director Dr. Edward Roth, ensures a full remote connection process while Fullerton College continues distance learning.

Current and incoming students can enroll at the DSS Remote Office through Canvas and visiting their website. Upon enrollment, DSS students’ next step is to come in contact with a DSS counselor.

“Students enroll at the DSS Remote Office and meet with a DSS counselor. The student supplies their ‘Instructor Letter’ to their respective instructors to arrange for accommodations.” said Dr. Edward Roth.

From there, students will be in contact with a counselor, and all requests to access accommodation services are “handled on a case-by-case basis and discussed when the student meets with a DSS cournslor,” said Roth.

DSS delivers accommodation services such as alternate media, interpreting services, and testing accommodations upon request.

DSS provides many contact outlets that are easy to access if students are unsure of the process and have questions. Scheduled phone, email, and chat hours are listed on the Fullerton College DSS website, and staff members can be reached Monday – Thursday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The chat service is easy to use, and students will be connected with a staff member in minutes and be further connected with the correct person to contact during office hours.

During offline chat hours, the chat is not accessible; however, an email can be sent to dsp@fullcoll.edu, and a staff member will respond back during office hours.

Students can still navigate offline hours through the DSS website under “Accommodations” to utilize quick resources. Resources are always available at the bottom of the Alternate Media page.

These resources provide third-party links to help with accommodations such as text to speech readers or caption services for sites such as YouTube.

This also goes for resources to the adaptive computer lab as resources are provided on the Adaptive Computer Lab page.

DSS also provides resources beyond the classroom, such as links for scholarships and employment opportunities for students with disabilities. These links and many more can be found on the DSS website under Resources.