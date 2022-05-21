The Hornet takes a hike – Weir Canyon Trail

Know before you go:

Weir Canyon Trail is for hikers and bikers. With a four-mile loop of varied terrain and 350 feet of elevation.

Bring plenty of water and snacks for this hike. Weir Canyon Trail sometimes feels like you are in the mountains, then the desert. Unfortunately, there are no places to refill water.

Cell phone service is spotty in the valley, but cell phone service is strong when you complete the full ascend back to the top of the mountain hike. There are many opportunities for pictures. Have your camera ready.

On the trail- East side of Loop:

From the trailhead, it’s an uphill ascend to a junction, about a tenth of a mile. Once you complete the ascent, you can survey what you’re up against.

Stick to the right and head down the trail, the east side of the loop. You will encounter a dip where water collects and runs through like a mini canyon. Follow the path to a switchback ascend that will take you to your first photo opportunity.

The east side of the Weir Canyon Trail considered the lowest side of the loop, consists of winds and turns with ascends and descends.

“It’s beautiful! Physical with great views,” said Sonya Grossberg, with her two sons, Levi Grossberg and Baron Grossberg. “It’s our first time here at Weir Canyon Trail.”

During the first mile and a half of your hike, you will encounter bluffs, sandstone formations, ridges, and huge rocks all to the left of the trail.

Deerweed Trail Junction:

After some time, you will encounter another junction, Deerweed Trail is on the right. Take that path up and follow the winding trail to a bend where a residential area can be seen on the right.

Continue until you see the water holding tank for another photo opportunity. Mount Baldy and the San Gabriel Mountains and the Santa Ana Mountains are to the east to the north.

Deerweed Trail covers a quarter-mile of highs and lows. If you chose to not take this path, you will knock off about thirty minutes from your hike.

On the trail- West side of Loop

The top junction is where Deerweed trails and Weir Canyon Trails meet again, you’ve also reached the west side of the trail loop. Hike the trail up the path for two beautiful views. On the east, you’ve got mountain views and to the west is a city landscape with views of walnut creek reservoir.

Old Weir Canyon Trail:

Old Weir Canyon Trail is coming up. You’ll find yourself at the path of many junctions. You can’t go wrong with any. Try staying to the right and continue using Weir Canyon Trail and ascend down until you see the Old Weir Canyon Trail marker. Tread carefully, it is a steep ascend.

Once you’ve crossed the Old Weir Canyon Trail, in links up again with Weir Canyon Trail. Continue south until finding yourself at your starting point.

Postmortem:

The trail can take an avid hiker an hour and a half to complete the ups and downs of the loop. The views are incredible but can be demanding for some.

“I’m a ‘Local Legend’ here at Weir Canyon Trail, on the Strava App. It’s the person who has ridden the path the most times in 90 days,” said Alan Corcoran, “I’m old, but it’s relatively easy. Mainly ride for exercise. It’s moderate, not that hard. This is a great trail for hikers. It’s a nice simple workout.”

What to do after:

The best thing to do after is replenish. Grab a bite to eat at the shops located on Hidden Canyon Road, near the freeway ramp entrance.