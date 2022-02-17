The Hornets sting Panthers at home

Fullerton Hornets win big at home with a final score of 9-2 against Chaffey College.

The Hornets and Panthers played a doubleheader on Tuesday after last Friday’s game was postponed due to darkness. The Hornets won the first game 15-11.

In the second game, Chaffey College started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double, allowing the runner on third to score. But the Hornets bats would come alive in the second inning. Catcher Haku Dudoit’s started it off with a single to right-center field, scoring two.

RBI singles by outfielders Isaiah Marquez and Miguel Ortiz and a two-run double by center fielder Garet Crenshaw made the lead 6-1.

“We did a good job. We did the things that we practice a lot. Throw strikes. Put the ball in play. Play good defense. And we continue to swing the bats,” said coach Baum.

Fullerton would add a run on a Chaffey fielding error, allowing Miguel Ortiz to score. Ortiz would later drive a run home on a sacrifice fly and then, in the eighth inning, crushed a home run that landed on Sherbeck Field.

“Miguel’s a good player. He’s a great player. He gets good at-bats, and he’s a dangerous player,” said coach Baum about Ortiz’s performance.

Getting the start for the Hornets was Joel Martinez (1-0), who earned his first win of the season, pitching a strong five innings with two earned runs, no walks, and six strikeouts. Joe Linehan would come in as a reliever and pitched three no-hit innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

“Good pitching performance all the way around. The four guys that threw, pitched their butts off. So, I’m real proud of them,” said Baum about the day’s pitching effort.

Fullerton (8-3) goes on the road to take on Moorpark today, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m.