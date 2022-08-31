Golden West hosted Fullerton for an Orange Empire Conference match. Both teams had favorable statistics coming into this game: Golden West was undefeated at home, while Fullerton had yet to lose an away game this season. The Rustles were hoping to extend their winning streak against Fullerton, as their last loss against the Hornets came over three years ago.

In the 55th minute of the match, the game was put to bed after Hornet captain and sophomore defender Cooper Clark was able to bend the ball past the Rustlers goalkeeper, with the assist by freshman forward, Misael Gonzalez. “Incredible, everything went in slow motion,” said Clark after his goal helped capture the win for Fullerton.

The beginning of the game saw both teams play aggressively, with referees handing out seven yellow cards throughout the game. Sophomore forward Joseph Espinoza scored against the run of play at the 10-minute mark of the first half. Espinoza is Fullerton’s second top goal scorer with four goals this season. “We’re hoping for the conference title,” said Espinoza.

Fullerton’s away record this season is nearly perfect, only drawing one game while winning five. The Hornets got their second win after losing to the Chargers 1-0 on September 27. In their last game, the Hornets scored seven goals against Santiago Canyon College.

Golden West has only let in one goal in their last three home games. “We got knocked out last year on this field, so this game is purely redemption and a statement for the rest of the season,” said Clark.

Head coach Greg Aviles does not care if his team is on the road or playing at home, “when we play to our best abilities, we can do some things,” said Aviles. After getting their second win in the OEC, coach Aviles still remains committed, “our goal is to get better every day, in the classroom and on the field.”

With this win, the Hornets are placed in a tie alongside Irvine Valley College for second place in the OEC standings.

Number two, Fullerton College (6-4-2, 2-1) will now wait until next week to play again, as they will travel to face number one, Orange Coast College (4-6, 2-0) on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.