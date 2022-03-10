The Hot Ticket: Clyde’s Hot Chicken

Adjacent to the historic Fox Theater in Downtown Fullerton stands the Original Cylde’s Hot Chicken- better known as “Clyde’s.”

The restaurant’s red and white color scheme has great street appeal and easily attracts hungry patrons.

When entering the building, customers can expect a simple setup. There’s a large front counter, a long table in the center of the room, and smaller tables around the windows. Patio and general outdoor seating are available as well.

The menu consists of satiating cuisine, including wraps, sandwiches, wings, waffles, and of course, chicken strips. Each dish including chicken—or cauliflower as the vegan alternative—can be customized by heat levels.

“Naked” gives the customer natural chicken deliciousness without any spice. The “Clyde’s Original” has a little kick but is not nearly as spicy as “Hot As Cluck” and “1930. The two spiciest options are not for the faint of heart.

There are a plethora of drink choices to pair with your food. Strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate shakes are great options. They also have generic fountain drinks as well as different flavored teas. For those who are over 21 years old, cold domestic and craft beers are available.

The chicken is always served hot and juicy, the sweet tea is the perfect amount of sugariness, and the fries come crunchy and fresh. The pickles add another layer of savory goodness to complete the package, the compliments of the toast and the sauce pair well with everything else on your plate.

The atmosphere within the restaurant is very easy-going. Customers can enjoy background music while appreciating historical pictures of Fullerton on the walls. A dine-in option is a great place for friends and family to convene. The restaurant is COVID-conscious by requiring employees to be masked at all times.

If you’re looking to pick up delicious dishes on the go, the drive-thru is relatively quick in providing the same quality chicken as within the restaurant.

With Clyde’s being a relatively new establishment, they are becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Downtown Fullerton food scene. Having been around for a couple of years, the Fullerton community should expect Clyde’s to stick around for years to come.

Fullerton’s location is one out of two Clyde’s restaurants. According to their website, locations in Yorba Linda, Placentia, and Santa Ana are all coming soon.

No matter what the occasion, Clyde’s is a perfect spot to kick back, grab delectable cuisine, and enjoy great moments with others.