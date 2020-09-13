The Legacy of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

After 11 spin-offs, 14 years, and 20 seasons, the Kardashian/Jenner family have announced the end of their reality TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” last Tuesday.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a behind-the-scenes look at the widely known Kardashian/Jenner family. From intimate moments to extravagant events and luxurious vacations, the masses have watched almost every aspect of their lives since it debuted in 2007.

What started as an idea to monetize at-home-videos by showing them to the world, KUWTK grew into a business empire.

Kris Jenner, 64, is the head of the household who proposed the idea of the reality show to Ryan Seacrest, one of the producers of the show.

Kris Jenner is the ex-wife of American attorney Robert Kardashian who was well known for being the defense attorney of the infamous O.J. Simpson trial. She married again shortly after to Olympic gold-medalist, Caitlin Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner. Both Robert and Bruce helped Kris get her name known.

Before KUWTK, Kris Jenner was a flight attendant for American Airlines. She applied her work ethic from the job to becoming an entertainment and talent manager of her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

“I’ve actually trademarked the word “Momager,” which is what I am,” Kris Jenner said in her book” Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian.”

Kris started producing KUWTK in 2007. She is a successful author and businesswoman, and currently oversees all of her children’s business management and deals.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is the oldest daughter of Kris Jenner. Before the show in 2002, Kourtney graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts and a minor in Spanish. She went on to open a retail store DASH with her two sisters Kim and Khloe which was frequently featured in the earlier seasons of the show.

Kourtney shared all three of her pregnancy experiences on KUWTK, giving birth to two sons and a daughter: Mason Disick, 10; Penelope Disick, 8; and Reign Disick, 5.

In 2019, Kourtney launched her own lifestyle brand POOSH where she shares her lifestyle secrets and advice and sells wellness products.

Scott Disick, 37, is the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney and the father of her children. Scott and Kourtney started dating in 2006, a year before the premiere of KUWTK, and have been inconsistently dating until their final break up in 2015. Both have decided to co-parent their children and participate in family events together.

Scott is still considered a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family and is a regular on KUWTK. He is now the president of Calabasas Luxury Motorcars and created his own clothing brand Talentless.

Kim Kardashian West, 39, is arguably the most famous Kardashian out of the bunch. She is the second oldest daughter of Kris Jenner. Kim was an assistant and friend to Paris Hilton where she got most of her media coverage before the show began.

Early in the series, Kim married basketball player Kris Humphries. Their wedding was documented in a two-part special feature in KUWTK. Their marriage is notorious for being one of the shortest marriages documented, lasting 72 days.

Kim is now married to rapper Kanye West, 43. Together they have 4 children: North, 7; Saint 4; Chicago or “Chi,” 2; and Psalm West, 1. North and Saint are biological children of Kim and Kanye while the two youngest were carried by surrogates.

Kim is known for popularizing the “selfie,” ultimately publishing a book full of pictures of herself, Selfish.

She has had a huge influence on beauty and fashion, working with many designers and makeup artists to create new trends. She launched her own beauty line KKW BEAUTY in 2017 and launched a fragrance line shortly after, KKW FRAGRANCE.

Kim has become more vocal as a human rights advocate, using her platform to spread awareness of injustice. In 2019, she announced that she is studying to become a lawyer by 2022.

Kim has been working on her newest project SKIMS, shapewear for the body.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters. She has starred in multiple reality TV shows including X Factor and The Apprentice with President Donald Trump.

In 2016, she released her own clothing line Good American and maintains the most successful denim launch in the industry selling $1 million in jeans within the first day.

After having fertility issues with her ex-husband and professional basketball player Lamar Odom, she finally gave birth to her daughter True Thompson, 2.

At the time, Khloe was dating another basketball player, Tristan Thompson. Just before going into labor, Khloe found out Tristan had publicly cheated on her, making for a dramatic experience that was documented on KUWTK.

Being criticized most for her image, she wrote a book on body positivity, created a reality TV show Revenge Body, and continues to spread her message of self-love through health and wellness to her audience.

Rob Kardashian, 33, is the only son of Kris Jenner. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2009 where he studied business. Rob had a daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, with his ex-girlfriend and model Blac Chyna. He currently owns a sock brand, Arthur George.

Rob was a series regular for the first 7 seasons of KUWTK but slowly decreased his air time. He went on to document his life with his ex-girlfriend in his reality TV show Rob & Chyna. He stopped appearing on camera for a while until this year when he made another appearance in KUWTK. It’s decided that he will return for the final seasons of KUWTK.

Kendall Jenner, 24, is the first child of Caitlin and Kris Jenner. Although she doesn’t mind being on camera, she prefers to keep her personal life discrete, shying away from air time on KUWTK.

Kendall decided to pursue modeling at a young age. She is currently the highest-paid model, posing for campaigns and working events like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and New York Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is the youngest child of the bunch. She is most known for being the youngest self-made billionaire at 21, according to Forbes.

Growing up, Kylie has had a strong influence with her social media presence. She grew her following by being relatable to younger generations. Kylie took her love and passion for makeup and founded her own company in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics. She uses solely her social media platforms to promote her products and has become the richest of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Kylie has a daughter Stormi Webster, 2, with ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott.

Although fans will no longer be able to keep up with the Kardashian/Jenner family, they can expect more to come from the most famous family in pop culture.

The last season of KUWTK is set to air early next year in 2021 on E!, and will later be available through streaming services.