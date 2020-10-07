The Most Prominent Movies and Documentaries to Watch during Hispanic Heritage Month

During Hispanic Heritage Month, you might be interested in watching movies and documentaries that are based on Latinx stories.

Here are some of the best movies and documentaries to watch during this month of celebrating Hispanic Heritage. Some of the listed movies and documentaries represent the Latinx community through the visuals, stories and the soundtracks.

1. Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix)

2. Roma (Netflix)

3. Knock Down the House (Netflix)

4. A Tale of Two Kitchens (Netflix)

5. Coco (Disney +)

6. Selena (Amazon Prime Video)

7. Stand and Deliver (Netflix)

8. Walkout (HBO Max)

9. Frida (Netflix)

10. Mi Vida Loca (Amazon Prime Video)

These movies and documentaries that are listed are influential to the Latinx community because they represent the culture and even the hardships that the Latinx community can relate to. Some of the movies and documentaries listed also mention iconic figures that have been very influential to the Latinx community.

A few of the movies that are listed might’ve been influential to the non-Latinx community; we all know that Selena was an inspiration to non-Latinx people and as well to her own Raza. Her legacy continues to be celebrated all around the United States. Roma, Coco, Frida and Walter Mercado are all known in the Latinx community, they represent the Latinx pop culture.

As a person that is considered to be Chicana, some of the public figures that were mentioned are known because of the work of art they put out to the general public, every person in the community knows about these iconic public figures since we were children.

It is important to educate others on the people that have represented our culture and brought awareness to the struggles that the Latinx community has been through all these years. They all represent the community, the music and the visual art that is put out there all represents the beauty of the Hispanic culture.

The visuals represent the Latinx culture, from the outfits and the music. Everyone must get educated by watching and listening to the people that made a huge impact in our community.

Consider watching these important films during Hispanic Heritage Month to educate yourself about the Latinx culture and the stories about iconic Hispanic figures that are known in the community and that made a huge impact in the community as well. All of them are important.