The New-Look VMAs

The MTV Music Video Awards brought passion to everyone’s living room in a brand-new way.

The stage was set in the bright lights of the Big Apple, New York. The VMAs performances were taken to new heights. The first performance of the night was from The Weeknd that was located 1000 ft. above the Hudson Yards.

https://twitter.com/MTV/status/1300223343954665474

Lady Gaga stole the show not just with her nine outrageous outfits but with her nine nominations for the night. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s single “Rain On Me” poured in seven nominations. Lady Gaga also received the first-ever Tricon Award and promoted viewers to never give up on their dream and to always wear a mask and her masks did not disappoint.

“I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” said Mother Monster.

https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/1300465109370765318

The Weeknd’s acceptance speech included thanking everyone that was involved in the making of “Blinding Lights” and uttered the words “Justice for Jacob Blake and Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

BTS took the VMAs stage for the first time to debut their first English song, “Dynamite”. Some of the other performers included Miley Cyrus, Maluima, CNCO, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, and DaBaby. Maluma and CNCO rocked Brooklyn in a drive-in concert to promote social distancing and the new way to watch concerts. Similar to taking a photo for Instagram, the VMA performances were all about angles, angles, angles.

Virtual fans were spread around Keke Palmer, who hosted the award show. Palmer showed her enthusiasm and brought the energy to music lovers everywhere.

Here is the list of VMAs award nominees and winners:

Video of the Year

· WINNER: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

· Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

· Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

· Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

· Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Artist of the year

· WINNER: Lady Gaga

· DaBaby

· Justin Bieber

· Megan Thee Stallion

· Post Malone

· The Weeknd

Song of the year

· WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

· Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

· Doja Cat – “Say So”

· Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

· Post Malone – “Circles”

· Roddy Rich – “The Box”

Video for good

· WINNER: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

· Anderson Paak – “Lockdown”

· Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

· Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

· Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

· Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Best quarantine performance

· Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

· CNCO – Unplugged At Home

· DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

· John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

· Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

· Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best music video from home

· WINNER: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

· 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

· Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

· Drake – “Toosie Slide”

· John Legend – “Bigger Love”

· Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best collaboration

· WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

· Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

· Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

· Karol B ft. Nick Minaj – “Tusa”

· Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautfiul People”

· Black Eyed Peas ft. J Blavin – “RITMO” (Bad Boys For Life)”

Best hip-hop

· WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

· DaBaby – “BOP”

· Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

· Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

· Roddy Rich – “The Box”

· Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best rock

· WINNER: Coldplay – “Orphans”

· Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

· Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

· Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

· Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

· The Killers – “Caution”

Best R&B

· WINNER: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

· Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

· Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

· H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

· Khalid ft. Summer “Eleven”

· Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

Best pop

· WINNER: BTS – “On’

· Halsey –“You should be sad”

· Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

· Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

· Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

· Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best latin

· WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Quê Pena”

· Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

· Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

· Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

· J Balvin – “Amarillo”

· Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

PUSH best new artist

· WINNER: Doja Cat

· Jack Harlow

· Lewis Capaldi

· Roddy Rich

· Tate McRae

· Yungblud

Best alternative

· WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

· The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

· All Time Low – “Some Kind of Disaster”

· Fineas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

· Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

· Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best K-pop

· WINNER: BTS – “On”

· (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

· EXO – “Obsession”

· Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”

· Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

· Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Best direction

· WINNER: Taylor Swift – “The Man” Directed by Taylor Swift

· Billie Eilish – “xanny” Directed by Billie Eilish

· Doja Cat – “Say So” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

· Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” Directed by Nabil

· Harry Styles – “Adore You” Directed by Dave Meyers

· The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Directed by Anton Tammi

Best editing

· WINNER: Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

· Halsey – “Graveyard” Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Time Montana

· James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” Edited by Frank Lebon

· Lizzo – “Good As Hell” Edited by Russell Satos & Sofia Kerpan

· ROSALÍa: “A Pale” Edited by Andre Jones

· The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best art direction

· WINNER: Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” Art Direction by Christian Stone

· A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

· Dua Lipa – “Physical” Art Direction by Anna Colomê Nogu

· Harry Styles – “Adore You” Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

· Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

· Taylor Swift – “Lover” Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Best cinematography

· 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

· Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” Cinematography by Dave Meyers

· Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” Cinematography by Christopher Probst

· Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” Cinematography by Arnau Valls

· Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

· The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best visual effects

· Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” Visual Effects by Drive Studios

· Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” Visual Effects by Hoody FX

· Dua Lipa – “Physical” Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

· Harry Styles – “Adore You” Visual Effects by Mathematic

· Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

· Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” Visual Effects by Artjail, Scissor Films and Frender

Best choreography

· BTS – “On” Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

· CNCO & Nati Natasha – “Honey Boo” Choreogrpahy by Kyle Hanagami

· DaBaby – “BOP” Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

· Dua Lipa – “Physical” Choreography by Charm La’Donna

· Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Choreography by Richy Jackson

· Normani – “Motivation” Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Who were your favorite performances from the 2020 MTV VMAs?