The New Normal for Movies and Concerts

With the shutdown of all traditional movie theaters and concerts, Orange County is giving a safer option to different entertainment in 2020. Drive-in movie theaters and concerts allow Orange County residents to practice social distancing, safety protocols and guidelines. Masks must be worn when exiting the vehicle at all times and everyone must adhere to the safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Irvine Spectrum is saying “Hello, Summer” with a series of drive-in movies at the Regal Parking Deck. The drive-in movies will be available until Monday, August 31 and there will be more dates to be announced.

The cost of the drive-in movies varies throughout the week. The Monday and Tuesday drive-in deals are $30 per car while the prices increase on Wednesday through Friday and Sunday at $50 per car that also includes a $20 Irvine Spectrum Center gift card that people can use for their dinner or snacks prior to the movie.

Here is the list of movies that will be shown at The Irvine Spectrum:

– Tuesday, August 25: The Princess Bride (PG)

– Wednesday, August 26: Jojo Rabbit (PG-13)

– Thursday, August 27: The Sandlot (PG)

– Friday, August 28: Ghostbusters (PG)

– Saturday, August 29: Improv Live Comedy Drive-In

– Sunday, August 30: Ford v Ferrari (PG-13)

The Regal Parking Deck opens at 6:00 p.m. and the movies start at 8:00 p.m. The tickets must be purchased online and in advance because the tickets are first-come, first-parked basis.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the drive-in movies, please visit https://www.irvinespectrumcenter.com/events-promotions/hello-summer.

AutoSonic Concerts is bringing a new sound to live drive-in concerts at the OC Fair & Event Center. Which One’s Pink, Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen and Dead Man’s Party will be taking center stage from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27 with the showtimes at 6:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The drive-in concertgoers will be able to feed the stage audio through their FM radio.

The best and only way to purchase a ticket is online and must be shown before entering the venue. When purchasing one ticket, it allows four people entry to the drive-in concert. Each section is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so it is recommended to arrive as early as possible.

Patrons are allowed to bring their own food and drinks to the drive-in concert. The venue will not be selling food or drinks prior, during or after the concert. This allows everyone to stay in their vehicle as much as possible. AutoSonic Concerts is able to accommodate 221 vehicles in the venue and are eager to create a safe environment for the community.

As the venues are continuing to follow CDC guidelines for Orange County, these drive-in movies and concerts are a new way to experience the entertainment everyone was been missing.

For more information on the social distancing guidelines for Orange County, CA, please visit https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/article/oc-health-officers-orders-recommendations.