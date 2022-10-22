The Symphonic Winds ensemble will take the stage at the Campus Theatre this Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. to perform their second ensemble of the semester.

The Symphonic Winds ensemble is the major performing group for wind, brass and percussion music majors at Fullerton College. This ensemble performs standard band literature as well as commissioning new works from both students and established composers. Entrance in the ensemble is by audition. Non-majors are also welcomed to join this ensemble.

David Lopez, the applied program, instrumental music and theory & composition professor at Fullerton College, will conduct his students this semester and help music majors reach their goals of transferring to a four-year university. “It is a great ensemble because students do not need to be music majors to be in the ensemble,” said Lopez.

Lopez joined the Fullerton College music faculty in 2015. Lopez has played in various ensembles throughout Southern California. Prior to joining Fullerton, Lopez was an adjunct faculty at Cerritos College where he taught applied clarinet lessons, and at Santa Ana College where he directed the string orchestra and taught various courses such as Music Appreciation, Music Theory, and Jazz in America.

In a class that is populated by mostly incoming freshman, “this particular concert will include new pieces and classics that have been played for decades but is very important for the wind band literature,” said Lopez.

The Symphonic Winds ensemble has only played one concert so far this semester, and eagerly wait to play their last two before the year ends.

Expect to be drawn in by their catchy rhythm and feel-good vibe that will spread through the room as the musicians play. “This ensemble plays music that is exciting for anyone who is a fan of instrumental music,” said Lopez.

The composition “Havana Nights” is the song Lopez looks forward to most. “It features Cuban dance rhythms that had been incorporated into a longer composition for wind bands.”

Chris Gomez is a percussion player for The Symphonic Winds, going into his third year at Fullerton College. “The community and unity between the students and performing in front of everyone around the community are my favorite,” said Gomez.

Attendees will look forward to rhythmic sounds of wind instruments playing together in soft yet energetic ensemble. “The music is really fun, it has a lot of changes that go from fast, slow, fast” explained Gomez.

This ensemble will perform at the Campus Theatre at Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.