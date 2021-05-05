Theater department students return to the stage with ‘La Llorona’ virtual experience

After over one year of absence, the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department is returning with performances by Hornet students with a virtual “La Llorona” experience beginning Thursday, May 6.

The production’s website currently has a timer, ominously counting down to the official opening of the show. When “doors open,” visitors can expect to navigate their way through videos, audio files, animations and pictures. Viewers can choose the order they navigate through the stories and can even participate in an interactive section.

For those who may not be familiar with Mexican folklore, La Llorona is a ghost of a motherly figure who haunts bodies of water mourning her drowned children.

However, this production is not the actual telling the story of La Llorona, although it displays the themes of the folk tale. The producers took the story and stripped it down for what it really is—a story of motherhood, mental health, relationships and life and death.

The play is based on four mothers: Isabella Castro played by Tara Berlin Sanchez, Sabrina Llorente played by Percilla Lawson, Maya Willow played by Olivia Oakley, and Genny O’Gilvy played by Sarah Willow. There are about four different stories that all connect in a certain way through something that will be revealed in the show.

The stories follow the mothers’ relationships with their children, showing the hardships they must face while depicting the unconditional love a mother has for her children. This production explores the bond between mother and child.

“Everybody should come see it because there might be something they can learn from—especially mothers. Every mother has ups and downs with their children,” student music producer Paulina Gomez said.

The play is also a representation of Mexican culture. Gomez added that the play allows cast and crew to feel more connected to their Hispanic roots if they come from that background. It gives them an opportunity to spread the Hispanic culture even if they are not of Spanish-speaking background.

According to Lawson, the team put a lot of thought and consideration into making this production with the overall main point being something that could help people. Through this common goal, the students collaborated to create something that may get someone through a difficult time in their life.

The production was created by the Intermediate Experimental Theatre class at Fullerton College. They are responsible for every aspect of the event, including website creation, which they have several students working on. It gave many students a chance to create work for audiences to see, like Gomez who has two songs coming out in the production. The instructor and director is Miguel Paredes.

“We are a group of students at Fullerton College who have spent the entire semester writing the script, original music and shaping this play,” Sanchez said.

Rehearsals and production were performed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Visit the production website or scan the QR code found below to automatically have access to the pre-recorded videos. The production will be accessible from May 6-8 and 13-15 at 7 p.m.

Visit the production’s Instagram page for more pictures and a behind-the-scenes look during the making.