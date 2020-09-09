Tier upgrade steps OC further towards reopening

A press release from Tuesday announced that Orange County has upgraded from Purple Tier to Red Tier in California’s plan for reopening, allowing for more businesses to open with restrictions.

In August, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom put in place a system of four tiers in order for California counties to reopen while the COVID-19 pandemic settles down. This means that counties have to report a reduction of cases and positive tests in order to move on to the next phase.

Previously, the status of Purple Tier meant that only essential indoor businesses could operate. Orange County was reporting more than seven cases of coronavirus per 100,00 residents per day, as well as more than 8% of testing coming back positive during this time.

Orange County is now seeing four to seven cases per 100,000 residents with a 5%-8% positivity rate. At the Red Tier, more businesses can reopen. The key is that most can only operate at 25% capacity. These include movie theaters, restaurants, indoor worship centers and zoos. Retail and indoor shopping centers, however, can operate at 50%. Others such as hair salons and personal care services are allowed to reopen indoors with modifications.

To move on to the next tier, Orange County must remain at the Red Tier for at least 21 days.