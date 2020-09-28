Tour Knott’s Berry Farm’s seasonal snacks at Taste of Fall-O-Ween

Knott’s Berry Farm remains closed to the public this fall due to COVID-19, but the theme park has otherwise decided to offer a unique themed food tasting event they’ve titled “Taste of Fall-O-Ween.”

To gain entry, guests must purchase a ticket online after selecting the date of their choice. You can get a regular adult ticket for $35 that comes with five different tasting card items. Two of which can be alcoholic beverages. A junior card is $20 and comes with three different tasting card items and access to a trick-or-treat event at Camp Snoopy. A facemask must be worn at all times other than when seated and enjoying your snack.

The tasting card is given to guests with a lanyard to be put around the neck. The card shows all the different vendor options which are numbered or lettered, as well as the food and beverage options they have available. The front of the card shows a QR code that when scanned shows a special map of the theme park with all the vendors’ locations shown according to their number or letter. The backside of the card also has a barcode, which is to be scanned at the booth when you purchase an item.

Costumes are encouraged, although most likely due to Halloween still being weeks out, very few costumed guests are present currently, with the exception of children. Guidelines for costumes are included on the website.

One thing that has always been clear at theme parks is that the food and drinks are usually overpriced and surprisingly small. This was not the case with the items offered on Knott’s tasting card. A guest could easily attend the event and be well-fed throughout the entire day from the snack items alone. If all of the included items on the card have been cashed out early, items can still be purchased at personal expense.

Characters lurking around the park served as a spooky living decoration. By speaking to them, you can find out their names and maybe a brief background story. There’s no intention to scare anyone with the characters it seems.

Overall, It was a clever event. Knott’s Berry Farm really went above and beyond in creativity this year.

Make sure to get your ticket now rather than later, as tickets are selling out quickly. The website confirms that every upcoming Saturday is sold out, including Halloween.