Hornet staffer Damonya Jones and Transfer Center Coordinator Vincent White discussed the Transfer Center’s flexible hours as well as White’s drive to help students gain acceptance to their dream school. With the majority of Fullerton College students striving to transfer to Cal State and UC institutions, White mentions the requirements necessary to prepare students for a smooth transition into these campuses. Click on the link to watch and learn more about the Transfer Center and the resources available.

Damonya Jones
