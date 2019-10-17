Hornets swarm the College Fair during transfer week

The highlight of Transfer Awareness Week this semester was the College Fair hosted by the Cadena Transfer Center in the quad on Wednesday Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hornets eager to learn about the transfer process were greeted by Cadena Center staff and counselors from the Counseling Dept. along with admissions representatives from the 50 universities in attendance.

The Counseling Dept. set up a table where students could talk one-on-one with a counselor about the specific transfer plan they were going to pursue for the specific school they were transferring to.

“We find that some students do know a little bit about the transfer process, however as we do a lot of outreach across campus we find a lot of students are not familiar with the deadlines for registration or to apply to different Cal States and UCs,” insisted Cadena Center Transfer Ambassador Michael Gandara, “We do feel that (the college fair) helps with promoting awareness on how to transfer.”

The representatives of the Cal State Systems called their specific classes “The Golden Four”; Oral Communication, Written Communication, Critical Thinking and Mathematics. All four of these classes are offered at Fullerton College and are necessary for students to transfer into the Cal State System.

Not only was the college fair an opportunity for students to learn about unforeseen prerequisite classes, it was an opportunity for students to have a one-on-one interaction with university representatives.

Cal State Long Beach’s information table was swarmed by 15 transfer minded students who listened curiously to Cal State Long Beach Representative, Julia Smith.

“You guys don’t have a clue about what college is like,” Smith yelled into the crowd. “Your parents don’t have a clue because they went to college a million years ago and things since they’ve been in college have changed, so that’s why I’m here.”

Smith was explaining the campus life at Cal State Long Beach in a way that connected with students. She had students laughing at her jokes which increased the number of visitors to her table.

With the physical university representation at College Fair, students like Biology major, Breanna Marks found opportunities to get their foot in the door of their desired transfer university.

“I found that there’s opportunities for me to get internships over the summer in a laboratory and it gets me hands-on experience with the professor and research,” Marks declared.

Marks asserted that without the College Fair, she wouldn’t have known about the biology internship at Cal State Fullerton this summer.

For those Hornets that weren’t aware of the College Fair, Transfer Awareness Week is still taking place with the last day being Friday, Oct. 18.

Throughout the rest of the week, the Cadena Transfer Center will be hosting more activities to increase student knowledge of the transfer process to four-year universities.

Representatives of the Cal State and UC Systems will deliver a presentation on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. The title is, “Transfer Talk” and it is about transfer requirements and programs for both university systems.

The Cadena Transfer Center has posted the rest of its Transfer Awareness Week activities on the Fullerton College website.

