Trump Briefly Visits Orange County.

President Donald Trump landed at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the late morning hours.

He spoke with his supporters who were anxiously waiting for him, as soon as he got off Air Force One. The leader of the free world then headed to the city of Newport Beach via motorcade.

The president then headed towards his private fundraiser in the city of Newport Beach. This event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, but was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19. However, after his quick recovery, he was back on the campaign trail.

The benefit was hosted by tech billionaire Palmer Lucky at his Lido Island home.

The headliner of the event was Mike Love, one of the original Beach Boy and his singing group.

Tickets were $2,800 per person and $150,000 for a couple which included a photograph with President Trump. The event was from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

There were thousands of people waiting for the president ranging from Trump supporters, Armenian protestors, a few Biden backers and a small Black Lives Matter group.

The two law enforcement agencies primarily in charge of maintaining the order were the California High Way Patrol and the Newport Beach Police Department. There was a huge police presence keeping the massive crowds in place.

The largest and most dominant group were the Trump supporters. They ranged from minors to senior citizens and they all seemed to band together to show support for the President.

There were hundreds of Trump flags, hats and attire. The face masks among this crowd were scant. This crowd was very passionate, loyal and vocal.

“I heard Donald Trump was in town. I received a message calling for all patriots to come and support our president. I am a Trump supporter. This is my first time attending one of these rallies. I came from the city of Chino to be part of this unique event,” said attendee Jaime Serrano.

There were a few hundred Armenian Americans and immigrants from this nation who were making their presence known by protesting the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

These demonstrators’ had signs that read “Stop the Genocide Against Christian Armenians” and others displayed direct messages to the Commander and Chief such as, “Trump Your Silence is Killing Us” and “Armenia Needs Trump”.

Some chants spoken into the megaphones were, “Armenia Loves America” and “Stop the Genocide”.

“To get the attention of President Donald Trump and the present administration so they can help out Armenia,” said Arsineh Aghakhani when asked why she attended the event.

“Armenian Americans are asking Donald Trump to bring light to what is going on in Azerbaijan and the war that is being fought by Armenia,” said Tina Housepain, another person who attended but is not a Trump supporter.

The president was at the fundraiser for less than an hour and a half before leaving to go to Nevada. As soon as he left the streets slowly opened up and the coastal city went back to normal.