Tuesdays To Go: Does Jaxon’s Scratch-Made Chix Tenders live up to Burger Parlor’s popularity?

Nearby Fullerton College’s campus resides Jaxon’s Scratch-Made Chix Tenders serving up fresh chicken tenders and house-made sauces daily.

The new location opened up earlier this year and replaced the fan-favorite Burger Parlor. Considering Burger Parlor’s popularity amongst locals, its replacement has a lot to live up to.



Jaxon’s menu is pretty standard for a chicken place and offers different sized tender meals ranging from two to four pieces that vary in price from $6.89 to $9.43. This is a little on the steeper side compared to some other chicken places. The business also offers a chicken sandwich for $7.98 and a teriyaki bowl for $7.59.



The tenders themselves come in classic, half-spice and full spice flavoring. Each of Jaxon’s tender meals come with a house sauce and crinkle-cut fries. These fries appear to come in a lesser quantity compared to places like Dave’s Hot Chicken which is a bit of a downside, though Dave’s Hot Chicken is a tad more expensive.



The chicken tenders themselves are of great quality and size compared to chains like Raising Cane’s that offer similar meals. Upon ripping open the tenders, steam visibly came out of them which along with the fresh taste, could be indicative of how freshly-made the chicken was.



Something that really sets the business apart is its array of available sauces that include its six original and six premium house-made dipping sauces. The original sauces include ranch, buffalo and honey mustard for 49 cents each, and the premium sauces include scorpion vinegar, garlic herb parmesan and blue cheese for 89 cents each. Jaxon’s signature sauce, simply called “The Sauce,” is Jaxon’s special cajun sauce, available for 79 cents.



Jaxon’s cajun sauce could be compared to other signature sauces like “Cane’s sauce” and “Chick-fil-a sauce.” Anyone who enjoys their chicken tenders with cajun flavoring and a bit of a kick at the end might really love this cajun sauce as the full flavor was present.



Another option that helps Jaxon’s standout from some of the other chicken places is its sweet potato fries option that can either be purchased as a separate side for $3.49 or substituted in one of the tender meals.



Jaxon’s also has a few chicken meal staples like its side of mac and cheese that’s available for $3.49. The taste of it can be compared to chains like KFC or Popeyes. Though the meals come with a few pickles on the side, the restaurant also offers a side of pickles that can be ordered for $1.25. For anyone who likes pickles, the taste is up there among the best.

Near the normal drink dispensers, there are containers that read “lime-aid”, “royal-hibiscus punch” and “mango cocktail.” None of which were available at the time so it’s unclear if they normally are available or will be eventually.

For the price, the tender meal is a decent choice considering the great taste. With so many similar chicken locations, it might be hard to get customers who will prioritize this establishment if they’ve already been accustomed to some of the other ones that include toast or more fries. However, the different sauces offered at Jaxon’s could definitely be a selling point for some.

The establishment is currently offering take-out and is taking online orders for pick-up. There is no indoor dining currently in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jaxon’s Scratch-Made Chix Tenders is located at 204 N. Harbor Blvd and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m on most days. It closes at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and is closed all day on Mondays.

