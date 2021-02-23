Tuesdays To Go: Georgia’s Restaurant

Georgia’s is a black-owned restaurant that serves delicious creole inspired soul food.

Gretchen Shoemaker and her husband George regularly enjoyed cooking as a family along with their three daughters and dreamed of one day owning their own restaurant together. Unfortunately, her husband passed away in 1991 and in 2014, Gretchen decided to open Georgia’s in his honor.

The restaurant offers a variety of Southern comfort dishes including pulled pork, jambalaya, and bbq ribs. According to their staff, some of the most popular menu items include chicken and waffles, pork chops, and fried chicken.

Chicken and waffles is a very popular item at Georgia’s. They serve it with a side of cornbread and butter, which is served prior to receiving the main entree. The chicken and waffles are served with two pieces of crispy fried chicken atop a thick waffle and an orange wedge for garnish.

What makes Georgia’s unique is that the dishes are taken straight from the owner’s family recipes which have been handed down through generations. You feel as though you are eating an authentic meal straight from the home of a Southern family. The quality of the food is notable with each bite from their seasoned fried chicken to even the butter which was creamy and fluffy.

“This review is coming from someone who used to live in Georgia…I highly recommend everything we had, they were so flavorful and comforting… We will definitely be coming back again to try some more,” said a Yelp reviewer.

“I come to Georgia’s with my kids every week when I don’t want to cook a whole meal. It saves me a lot of work and the food here is so good you never get tired of it. I usually order fried chicken with an extra side of mac n cheese,” said Gandhi Gutierrez, a frequent Georgia’s customer.

Due to COVID-19, the Anaheim packing District does not offer indoor dining, however, limited outdoor seating is available. Georgia’s recommends that customers eat their food as soon as possible to experience it at its best quality.

Georgia’s is located at 440 S Anaheim Blvd #209a, Anaheim, CA 92805 and is currently open Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit their website.