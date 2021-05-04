Tuesdays To Go: Holdaak

Holdaak, a Korean-inspired chicken shop, is a hotspot in Fullerton serving a variety of different chicken options, including chicken sandwiches and wings at affordable prices.

Holdaak offers a unique twist on their chicken sandwiches, which are served with pickled red onion, fresh cut jalapeño, pickled daikon radish and a special sauce.

Owner Sean J. Kim’s goal is to recreate the flavors of all the best-fried chicken dishes. They say they love their mission so much that they named the restaurant “Madly in Love!”, which is what Holdaak means in Korean.

Kim, who is an Orange County resident, is hugely inspired by Korean dishes and has brought Far East flavors to life through the food served at Holdaak.

The wings are a delight of their own. They come in three flavors including caramel soy, original, and spicy. The caramel soy wings in particular are very delicious and savory. The ranch is more on the watery side, but the wings are so flavorful that no sauce is needed.

They also have what they call “comeback” sauce. Holdaak prices start off at just $9 for a 6-piece order of wings, which is very cost-effective when compared to competitors or chain restaurants.

The shake fries alone deserve a spotlight as well. They are crispy, well-seasoned, and very tasty. An order of fries costs about $5 and is large enough to share.

Aside from the items previously mentioned, Holdaak offers chicken strips, popcorn chicken and chicken salads. The chicken strips come with a side of fries and a slice of bread and start at $6.50. A fried chicken salad is $8.50. For drink options, Pepsi products can be found at the soda fountain and Mexican Coke is sold in a bottle.

Limited outdoor seating is available for customers. There is currently no indoor dining offered, but with restrictions rapidly being lifted that is sure to change. Holdaak takes online and walk-in orders.

Holdaak is located at 1201 S Euclid St. in Fullerton, on the corner of Orangethorpe Ave. and S Euclid St. The shop is open from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Sundays-Thursdays and 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays. There are also locations in Orange and Highland Park.

This restaurant has received great reviews on Yelp and is highly recommended with a 4 ½ star rating, so be sure to give it a try and support this local gem. For more information about Holdaak, click here.