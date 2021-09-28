Tuesdays to go: just Let It Brie

Let It Brie is a cheese shop and cafe located in a corner nook of Downtown Fullerton. The store was opened in 2019 by two best friends, Amy and Heather. The place is a seamless fit to the classic backdrop of Downtown Fullerton.

The shop brings together a unique selection of artisanal cheeses, wine and beer, and a rustic-inspired decor, making for a warm atmosphere to enjoy with friends.

Shelves at the front of the store are stocked with jams, spreads and handmade gifts. There is also a display filled with a generous selection of cheeses at the counter.

Wood crafted picnic tables and string lights decorate the outdoor patio. A charming place to share a charcuterie board and for catching up with others. It creates a small-town farm feel to Downtown Fullerton’s busy scene.

Customers have the option to build their own cheese board for those cheese lovers. However, those feeling a bit more adventurous may rely on the cheesemonger to hand-select cheeses.

According to the Merriam-webster dictionary, the definition of a cheesemonger is “a merchant who specializes in cheese.” Yet they are more than merchants; they are specialists who know the background of the cheese behind the counter and bring small cheesemaker’s products directly to consumers.

“We have probably gotten over 500 cheese over the span of us being here”, Jordan, a shop employee, said.

She suggested the Signature panini for new customers coming in, as it’s the original sandwich they opened the shop with. The sandwich includes brie, pears, arugula, and their signature balsamic fig preserves.

The shop offers seasonal baked brie, it also sells a fig-baked brie year-round, and for Fall, they currently offer a pumpkin-baked brie. In addition, cranberry flavor will be available during Winter.

Each cheeseboard includes bread, crackers, jam, and fresh & dried fruit. To split between two people, the goldie locks option was ideal. The board had three kinds of cheese that ranged in texture. The soft textured goat and brie cheese created a pleasant taste with the fig jam when paired together. They spread on the baguette bread quite easily. Slices of gouda brought a sweet, nutty, and creamy flavor. Finally, pieces of fig, apricots, tiny pickles, and other assortments layered the board.

The eye-catching and cute arrangement not only looked good enough for a social media post but also brought flavor.

Bedrock Guitar, a SoCal-based acoustic pair, performs covers of iconic rock songs every Friday night on Let It Brie’s patio from 6-9 PM. With space large enough to hang out and enjoy live music. The patio is also kid-friendly.

The band was open to suggestions, so keep handy any of your favorite classic rock song requests.

An event page can be found on their website, offering sip and paint classes, but hurry and book when you see availability because spots sell quickly.

Take out and online ordering makes a friendly wine night easy to order for and a lunchtime craving easy to pick up, and catering in the form of grazing tables and large-sized boards are available.