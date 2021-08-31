Tuesdays To Go: Monkey Business Cafe

Monkey Business Café was created to help young men in Hart Community Homes’ group homes. Many of the young men couldn’t land a job at traditional entry-level jobs, according to the Monkey Business Café website.

The café didn’t initially start as a café. Instead, it began as an idea to help at-risk young people find a job that could teach them skills for the real world. According to their website, it started as a thrift store, turned into a mini-mart, and then eventually transitioned into the café we see today.

“Our goal is to prepare individuals to successfully transition to permanent employment in the food industry or related field.” According to the mission statement on their website.

They are dedicated to helping those with little to no experience gain much-needed experience in every part of the business. Their website has more information available about at-risk youth in orange county.

The food is incredible. The Javi breakfast sandwich, which comprised sourdough bread, avocado, egg, jalapeno, cilantro, and feta cheese, was excellent.

While there was a choice in bread, there was no choice in how the eggs were cooked, even still the sandwich did not disappoint. The jalapenos gave the sandwich a mild yet satisfying kick.

Other notable dishes are the pulled pork burrito and the traditional breakfast. The traditional breakfast is almost entirely customizable, with choices for every item.

The pulled pork burrito was reasonably large but was simple and delicious. Meals are very well-rounded and are sure to leave you feeling satisfied throughout your morning.

They also have a product line of seasonings and ingredients sourced from the Fullerton Arboretum.

You can find Monkey Business Café at 301 E. Amerige Ave. in Fullerton, California. The parking lot is relatively small, so be prepared for a walk if they are busy.

Yelp has given the café a 4-star review from over 1500 reviews. Most of the complaints are about customer service, which is expected because they train young people who have no experience in customer service.

The café is currently only doing take-out or delivery. It has minimal outdoor seating available once you receive your food if you prefer to eat at the restaurant.